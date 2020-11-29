Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Scope of the Report:

Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) is typically identifying human emotion from facial expression or verbal expression. Now, with the help of AI, NLP and ML, the machine is made to understand human emotion through various software and act according to it. Various types of software and services are used by different end-user industry to help them know human emotion in their industry environment without a human being physically present over there.<

Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices to Drive the EDR Market

– Growing adoption of wearable devices, which includes smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses, and smart textiles, will enable the growth of the EDR market.

– According to the Consumer Technology Association, the sales of smart wearables in the U.S reached 49.3 million units in 2018 and earned USD 6.4 billion.

– High investments in the industry and large industry collaborations are resulting in innovations in wearable technology.

– These wearable devices are equipped with biological sensors to monitor heartbeat and temperature, along with other components, such as microphones and cameras to capture human emotions, such as gestures, body postures, tone of voice, and facial expressions.

– Wearable devices continuously collect data from these sources and analyze the data to monitor the health and other aspects of the user. Thus, the growing number of wearable devices is expected to drive the growth of the market over the coming years.

– According to Cisco, the connected wearable device was 325 million in 2016 and expected to reach 1105 million in 2022. This is due to the growing awareness among the people regarding smart devices and technology like IoT that are boosting the market.

North America to Dominate the EDR Market

– North America has the largest share in the market. High investments and growing support from several end-user verticals to provide better services and security are driving the growth of the market in this region.

– The governments in this region are hosting several R&D activities in the field of EDR. The Feature Extraction and 3D modeling techniques are being used in the North America region and the bio-sensors technology is expected to attain a better growth rate by 2022.

– High investment and growing support from several end-user verticals to provide better services and security are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Detailed TOC of Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Internet of Things (IoT) Applications

4.3.2 Need for Advanced Marketing Tools

4.3.3 Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Privacy Concerns Relating to the Deployment of this Technology

4.4.2 Need for Specialized Hardware

4.5 Technology Snapshot

4.5.1 Machine Learning

4.5.2 Pattern Recognition

4.5.3 Bio Sensors Technology

4.5.4 3D Modelling

4.5.5 Natural Language Processing

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Software & Services

5.1.1 Software

5.1.1.1 Facial Recognition

5.1.1.2 Speech & Voice Recognition

5.1.1.3 Bio Sensing

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Entertainment

5.2.5 Transportation

5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Affectiva Inc.

6.1.2 Emotient Inc. (Apple Inc.)

6.1.3 Tobii AB

6.1.4 Noldus

6.1.5 Sight Corp.

6.1.6 Realeyes OU

6.1.7 Kairos

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

