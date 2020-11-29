Electronic Packaging Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Electronic Packaging Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Electronic Packaging market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Electronic Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Electronic packaging is the design and production of enclosures for electronic devices ranging from individual semiconductor devices up to complete systems, such as a mainframe computer. This is being used by the consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive, and healthcare industry. The electronic packaging market includes communication integrated services (ICs), memory power management devices and analog, digital and mixed-signal ICs, as these are driving a host of applications in clinical diagnostics and therapy and medical imaging.

Electronic Packaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Electronic Packaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace and Defense Industry to Increasingly Adopt Electronic Packaging

– The defense budget of developed nations and many developing nations, such as the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, India, and China, etc., have been increasing regularly. Many of these nations are also into the export of weapons. It results in the continued investment in the R&D in the aerospace and defense market.

– Moreover, several military and aerospace equipment, such as data processing units, data display systems, computers, and aircraft guidance-control assemblies are loaded with semiconductor devices.

– Naval warships, satellite communication channels on board, weapon control system, coastguard, etc., are the users of many sophisticated electronic products and require military-grade packaging of the electronic and semiconductor components. Humidity and harsh environment make it necessary for the requirement of high-quality product and facilitates the investment in R&D.

– Owing to these factors, electronic packaging is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– As China is considered as the electronic hub worldwide because of the mass manufacturing and production of electrical components and electronics products in order to meet the highest standards of quality, performance, and delivery, this gives a significant growth potential to the electronic packaging market.

– Therefore, the companies in the region are also investing in installing machinery that enables productive electronic and semiconductor packaging.

– For instance, in 2019, KraussMaffei announced that it was going to debut a locally produced all-electric injection molding machine named “PX Agile” at Chinaplas. The new PX Agile is ideally used for standard applications like for technical components, electric and electronic devices and for the automotive, electronic packaging, and medical industries.

Electronic Packaging Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Electronic Packaging market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Electronic Packaging including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Concern over Product and Consumer Safety

4.2.2 Technological Advancements Drive the Product Quality

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs for Electronic Packaging and Lack of Skilled Professionals to Challenge the Market Growth

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Metal

5.1.3 Glass

5.1.4 Other Materials

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AMETEK Inc.

6.1.2 Dordan Manufacturing Company

6.1.3 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

6.1.4 GY Packaging, Plastiform Inc.

6.1.5 Kiva Container Corporation

6.1.6 Primex Design & Fabrication

6.1.7 Quality Foam Packaging Inc.

6.1.8 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.9 The Box Co-Op

6.1.10 UFP Technologies, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

