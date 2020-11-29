Electrocoating (E-coat) Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Electrocoating (E-coat) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Electrocoating (E-coat) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Electrocoating (E-coat) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Electrocoating (E-coat) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Electrocoating (E-coat) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Electrocoating (E-coat) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Cathodic Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Cathodic type e-coat offers high chemical & corrosion resistance and is mostly used in the automotive and appliance industries. These type of coatings are generally preferred for the complex ware packages or parts with cavities or hidden portions that require coating.

– Their availability in a wide range of color and gloss, make them an ideal choice for exterior one-coat final finishes.

– Cathodic epoxy is the traditional type of electrocoating used to provide corrosion resistance. Cathodic epoxy e-coating is extensively used in the automotive industry as it provides resistance to humidity and cyclic corrosion. Most of the automakers employ this e-coating for under the hood applications, and as a prime coat.

– Similarly, cathodic acrylic e-coat is used in applications where both UV durability and corrosion protection on ferrous substrates (steel) are required. Cathodic acrylic electrocoating materials lend themselves to topcoat applications because of their very good resistance to the ultraviolet rays from sunlight.

– Acrylic cathodic coat type is used as a one-coat finish for agricultural implements, garden equipment, appliances, and exterior HVAC, as only one coat of acrylic cathodic e-coat is enough for providing protection against UV rays and corrosion.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Some of the major factors driving the demand for the e-coating market in the Asia-Pacific region are: increasing automotive production, growing adoption of modern agricultural equipment by the farmers, and growing industrial sector.

– China continues to be the world’s largest automotive producer. However, in 2018, the country witnessed about 4.16% decline in the production of vehicles. Automotive sales also declined by about 6% to reach a total of 22.7 million units in 2018. The performance of the automotive industry was affected by the economic shifts and China’s trade war with the United States.

– However, China is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. To achieve this, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025. The target, if achieved will increase the share of electric vehicles to 20% of total new car production for China by 2025, which is likely to increase the demand for e-coat in the coming years.

– India has been witnessing huge investments in the automotive industry, which are further expected to increase production in the country. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai planned investment of USD 1 billion in India by 2020. SAIC Motor has also announced its decision to invest USD 500 million in India by 2020.

– Hence, all such favorable trends and investments are expected to drive the demand for the e-coat market over the forecast period.

Electrocoating (E-coat) Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Electrocoating (E-coat) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Electrocoating (E-coat) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

