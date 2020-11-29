Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245174

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245174

Scope of the Report:

Electric motors which are primarily used for propulsion/traction of the electric vehicles have been considered as the scope of the market.

The electric motors for electric vehicle market study have been segmented by application, motor type, and vehicle type.

Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

AC Motors to Witness Growth

With the advent of incorporating less expensive electronics, a large number of electric vehicles in the market have been using AC motor, due to their improved efficiency and lightweight. Additionally, AC motors are robust and inexpensive when compared to DC motors. Thus, automakers have been widely adopting synchronous AC motors and induction motors, which have benefits of brushless DC motors as well.

Owing to the above features, some of the major companies continue to focus on producing more AC Motors for electric vehicles are Bosch, Delphi, Denso, Continental, etc.

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the Global Market

Across the regions, Asia-Pacific has been predominantly capturing the largest share in the market, owing to their highest EV sales, majorly from China. China has been consistently taking aggressive steps to tackle the issue of environmental pollution, which in turn has resulted in the high adoption rate of electric vehicles in its transportation sector. China is the largest market for electric cars and buses across the globe, registering more than 1.3 million vehicles in 2018. Further, in 2017, the City of Beijing announced plans to transform its entire taxi fleet to electric propulsion.

Owing to the above trend, major automotive companies has been planning to invest in the Chinese market to take advantage of the strong demand for electric vehicles. Nissan, BYD, Honda, and Toyota motor have all announced their investment plans in the Chinese market, which is expected to collectively sum up to USD 50 billion.

Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245174

Detailed TOC of Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Passenger Cars

5.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.2 Motor Type

5.2.1 AC Motor

5.2.2 DC Motor

5.3 Vehicle Type

5.3.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

5.3.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

5.3.3 Pure Electric Vehicle (PEV)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Norway

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4.4 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

6.2.2 Toyota Motor Corporation

6.2.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems

6.2.4 Denso Corporation

6.2.5 Aptiv PLC

6.2.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp

6.2.7 Magna International

6.2.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.9 BMW AG

6.2.10 Nissan Motors

6.2.11 Tesla Motors

6.2.12 Toshiba Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Inductive Loop Vehicle Detector Market Growth Rate and Business Share 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Ambiance Lighting For Automotive Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Business Process Management Market 2020 – Global Business Strategies by Key Players, Growth Opportunities | Demand Status, Competitive Landscape, Trends with Business Size Forecast to 2026

Food Flexible Packaging Adhesive Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Aerial Work Platform (Awp) Rental Market – Trends, Revenue, Segmentation 2020 COVID19 Impact Analysis, Demand by Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025

Glass Printing Ink Market – 2020 Size with Major Industry Players, Demand Status and Recent Trends, Impact of Covid-19 on Growth Rate and Business Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Industrial High-shear Mixers Market Growth Driving Factors 2020 – Recent Trends, New Opportunities, Industry Share, Segmentation with Key Players, Business Size Forecast to 2023

Weather Strip Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Plastisols Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Hereditary Angioedema Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

RFID (Radio-frequency Identification) Smart Cabinets Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Self Consolidating High Performance Concrete Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026