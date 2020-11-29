Edge Computing Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Edge Computing Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Edge Computing market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Edge Computing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

With different technological innovations, such as sensors and other data producing and collecting devices, the analysis tools enterprises across industries are beginning to drive new levels of performance and productivity. Therefore, a distributed computing paradigm that brings computer data storage closer to the location where it is needed is called edge computing in gaining traction.

BFSI to be the Prominent Industry to Adopt Edge Computing Solutions

– Financial and banking industry (BFSI) is one of the largest end users of edge computing, globally. Increasing the adoption of digital and mobile banking initiatives, advanced platforms, such as blockchain and payment through wearable and mobile technology, are fueling the demand for edge computing solutions in the financial and banking industry sector.

– With the growth of smartphones, banks are deploying payment apps and services which are compatible with smartphones. They also ensure that consumers have effortless payments with maximum security and processing speeds. These features act as a supplement for the growth of the financial and banking industries. For example, the Barclays bank supports payment through smart watches, such as Apple watch and Fitbit, through its bPay.

– According to a report published by Credit Suisse on “Digital Payment Statistics”, India is witnessing a high penetration of internet speed and consumer awareness and the digital payment is expected to increase at a higher rate. This will help the banking payments to grow at a healthy rate.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is a very diverse region, China, India, Australia, and Japan are pioneering development in cloud services. This region is destined to be the major market for edge computing as it is best poised to solve the challenge of additional IT resource requirements, due to the availability of skilled labor.

– Asia-Pacific is the most populous, due to which a considerable amount of cloud traffic from this region was reported by Cisco in their report, in 2018. As cloud penetration increases in this region, a shift from cloud computing to edge computing is expected. Businesses and governments in this region have shown more inclination toward storing and processing data locally.

