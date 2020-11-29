Eastern Europe Defense Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Eastern Europe Defense Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Eastern Europe Defense market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Eastern Europe Defense market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Bulgaria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Russia, Slovakia, Romania, and Poland are some of the major countries in Eastern Europe. Other countries include Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Croatia, Bosnia and the Baltic countries. The report includes revenues from both procurement and aftermarket services.

Eastern Europe Defense market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Eastern Europe Defense market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Vehicles Segment to Dominate the Market Share in the Years to Come.

As of 2018, vehicles segment has dominated the market, the reason being the various upgradation and procurement plans that are going on in the region. Most of the investments are now being directed towards fleet expansion initiatives. Also, fleet modernisation plans are underway for many countries, as most of the fleet in the region belonged to the Soviet era. Many countries in the region are members of NATO and they have vowed to increase their military spending to 2% of the GDP, the growth of which will help the procurement of new military vehicles, which form the forefront of the requirements.

Poland to Show High Growth During the Forecast Period

Currently, Russia is the largest defence market in Eastern Europe. Russia is one of the military superpowers globally and it has been increasing its military spending over the years. Russia’s military spending decreased by 3.5% compared with 2017. Still, at USD 61.4 billion, Russian military spending was the sixth largest in the world as of 2018. With such high military spending, the country is dominating the market in the region with various procurements and aftermarket investments. However, during the forecast period, Poland is expected to show high growth in the region. Poland’s military is continuously undergoing changes, aimed at transforming it into a more capable, modern, and NATO compatible force. The government is making changes in every area of operation, including training, protection, communications, weapon systems and all types of vehicles. Main elements of the Polish army’s modernization plans include the improvement of troop capacity and air defence systems and the development of weaponry and manned and unmanned vehicle strength.

Detailed TOC of Eastern Europe Defense Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Personnel Training and Protection

5.1.2 Communication Systems

5.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition (Artillery and Mortar Systems, Infantry Weapons, Missiles and Missile Defense System, Ammunitions)

5.1.4 Vehicles (Land-based Vehicles, Sea-based Vehicles, Air-based Vehicles)

5.2 Country

5.2.1 Poland

5.2.2 Ukraine

5.2.3 Russia

5.2.4 Rest of Eastern Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Rostec

6.4.2 United Aircraft Corporation

6.4.3 United Shipbuilding Corporation

6.4.4 Ukroboronprom

6.4.5 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.6 BAE Systems plc

6.4.7 Thales Group

6.4.8 Raytheon Company

6.4.9 Airbus SE

6.4.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.11 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.12 General Dynamics Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

