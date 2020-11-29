Durable Medical Equipment Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Durable Medical Equipment Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Durable Medical Equipment market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Durable Medical Equipment market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, durable medical equipment (DME) are the devices and products that serve medical purposes and that can tolerate frequent and/or subsequent usage. The patients now prefer availing post-operative and long-term care at home. Hence, the rising demand for home healthcare services opens possibilities for the DME market players to sell and cross-sell the various products.

Durable Medical Equipment market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Durable Medical Equipment market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Hospital/Clinic Segment holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

The hospital segment is expected to hold the maximum share in the global durable medical equipment market. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to a high volume of patients coming to hospitals and greater financing capabilities. Technological advancements in medical equipment are helping in the improvisation in diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

As development in the healthcare sector is being followed, there is an increase in the number of hospitals across the developing and developed nations. These increasing number of hospitals and clinics have well-equipped surgical equipment, such as wheelchairs, beds, walkers, bathroom safety devices, monitoring and therapeutic devices, and other equipment.

There is also a rising number of well-equipped diagnostic centers, which have equipment, such as blood sugar monitors, infusion pump, mattress and bedding devices, etc., that help in improving the total patient outcomes. There are also many insurance plans that reimburse the cost of repair and maintenance of the hospital medical equipment, and, therefore, a majority of hospitals are adopting these insurance policies. Therefore, the growth in the medical devices industry drives the hospital segment of the market

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. In the United States, the Federal Drug and Food Administration (FDA) is responsible for regulating the sale of medical devices/products. The FDA also oversees the monitoring of safety in these regulated products. According to Select USA (a US government sponsored forum), the United States is the largest medical device market in the world. The country represents approximately 40% of the global medical device market. Overall, the United States is the largest market for durable medical equipment and may continue to retain its position over the forecast period. The main drivers of growth are likely to be the increasing population of elderly people and increasing chronic disease prevalence, which may indirectly fuel the adoption of durable medical equipment.

Detailed TOC of Durable Medical Equipment Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-related Disorders

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Portability, Patient Comfort, and Utilities

4.2.3 Increasing Demand and Funding for Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements Related with Medical Supplies

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals and Shortage of Facilities

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Personal Mobility Devices

5.1.1.1 Wheelchair

5.1.1.2 Crutch and Cane

5.1.1.3 Walker

5.1.1.4 Other Personal Mobility Devices

5.1.2 Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Devices

5.1.2.1 Medical Bed and Mattress

5.1.2.2 Commode and Toilet

5.1.2.3 Other Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Devices

5.1.3 Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

5.1.3.1 Blood Glucose Monitor

5.1.3.2 Oxygen Equipment

5.1.3.3 Vital Sign Monitor

5.1.3.4 Infusion Pump

5.1.3.5 Other Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital/Clinic

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Center

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Compass Health Brands

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 Getinge AB

6.1.4 GF Health Products Inc.

6.1.5 Medtronic Inc.

6.1.6 Invacare Corporation

6.1.7 Masimo

6.1.8 Medline Industries Inc.

6.1.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.10 Sunrise Medical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

