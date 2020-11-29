Rigid Insulation Market 2020 Research by Size, Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026

Global “Rigid Insulation Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Rigid Insulation industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Rigid Insulation market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Rigid Insulation Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Rigid Insulation Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Rigid Insulation market.
The research covers the current Rigid Insulation market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- DowDuPont
- Owens Corning
- Insulfoam (CCL)
- ACH Foam Technologies
- Atlas Roofing Corporation
- Kingspan Insulation North America
- Benchmark Foam Inc
- FMI-EPS, LLC
- Insulation Corporation of America
Short Description about Rigid Insulation Market:
The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Rigid Insulation market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Rigid Insulation Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rigid Insulation Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
The global Rigid Insulation Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.
The Rigid Insulation market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
- Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)
- Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Residential
- Commercial
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Rigid Insulation in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This Rigid Insulation Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Rigid Insulation? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Rigid Insulation Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Rigid Insulation Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Rigid Insulation Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Rigid Insulation Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Rigid Insulation Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Rigid Insulation Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Rigid Insulation Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Rigid Insulation Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Rigid Insulation Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Rigid Insulation Industry?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rigid Insulation Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Rigid Insulation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Rigid Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
1.4.3 Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Rigid Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Rigid Insulation Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Rigid Insulation Industry
1.6.1.1 Rigid Insulation Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Rigid Insulation Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Rigid Insulation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rigid Insulation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Rigid Insulation Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Rigid Insulation Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Rigid Insulation Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Rigid Insulation Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Rigid Insulation Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Rigid Insulation Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Rigid Insulation Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Rigid Insulation Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Rigid Insulation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Rigid Insulation Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Rigid Insulation Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Rigid Insulation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Rigid Insulation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rigid Insulation Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Rigid Insulation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Rigid Insulation Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Rigid Insulation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Rigid Insulation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Rigid Insulation Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rigid Insulation Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Rigid Insulation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Rigid Insulation Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Rigid Insulation Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Rigid Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Rigid Insulation Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Rigid Insulation Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Rigid Insulation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Rigid Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Rigid Insulation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Rigid Insulation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Rigid Insulation Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Rigid Insulation Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Rigid Insulation Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Rigid Insulation Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Rigid Insulation Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Rigid Insulation Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Rigid Insulation Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Rigid Insulation by Country
6.1.1 North America Rigid Insulation Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Rigid Insulation Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Rigid Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Rigid Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Rigid Insulation by Country
7.1.1 Europe Rigid Insulation Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Rigid Insulation Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Rigid Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Rigid Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Rigid Insulation by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rigid Insulation Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rigid Insulation Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Rigid Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Rigid Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Rigid Insulation by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Rigid Insulation Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Rigid Insulation Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Rigid Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Rigid Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid Insulation by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid Insulation Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid Insulation Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Rigid Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 DowDuPont
11.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
11.1.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 DowDuPont Rigid Insulation Products Offered
11.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
11.2 Owens Corning
11.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
11.2.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Owens Corning Rigid Insulation Products Offered
11.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
11.3 Insulfoam (CCL)
11.3.1 Insulfoam (CCL) Corporation Information
11.3.2 Insulfoam (CCL) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Insulfoam (CCL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Insulfoam (CCL) Rigid Insulation Products Offered
11.3.5 Insulfoam (CCL) Recent Development
11.4 ACH Foam Technologies
11.4.1 ACH Foam Technologies Corporation Information
11.4.2 ACH Foam Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 ACH Foam Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 ACH Foam Technologies Rigid Insulation Products Offered
11.4.5 ACH Foam Technologies Recent Development
11.5 Atlas Roofing Corporation
11.5.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Corporation Information
11.5.2 Atlas Roofing Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Atlas Roofing Corporation Rigid Insulation Products Offered
11.5.5 Atlas Roofing Corporation Recent Development
11.6 Kingspan Insulation North America
11.6.1 Kingspan Insulation North America Corporation Information
11.6.2 Kingspan Insulation North America Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Kingspan Insulation North America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Kingspan Insulation North America Rigid Insulation Products Offered
11.6.5 Kingspan Insulation North America Recent Development
11.7 Benchmark Foam Inc
11.7.1 Benchmark Foam Inc Corporation Information
11.7.2 Benchmark Foam Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Benchmark Foam Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Benchmark Foam Inc Rigid Insulation Products Offered
11.7.5 Benchmark Foam Inc Recent Development
11.8 FMI-EPS, LLC
11.8.1 FMI-EPS, LLC Corporation Information
11.8.2 FMI-EPS, LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 FMI-EPS, LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 FMI-EPS, LLC Rigid Insulation Products Offered
11.8.5 FMI-EPS, LLC Recent Development
11.9 Insulation Corporation of America
11.9.1 Insulation Corporation of America Corporation Information
11.9.2 Insulation Corporation of America Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Insulation Corporation of America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Insulation Corporation of America Rigid Insulation Products Offered
11.9.5 Insulation Corporation of America Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Rigid Insulation Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Rigid Insulation Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Rigid Insulation Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Rigid Insulation Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Rigid Insulation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Rigid Insulation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Rigid Insulation Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Rigid Insulation Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Rigid Insulation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Rigid Insulation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Rigid Insulation Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Rigid Insulation Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Rigid Insulation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Rigid Insulation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Rigid Insulation Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Rigid Insulation Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Rigid Insulation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Rigid Insulation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Rigid Insulation Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Rigid Insulation Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Rigid Insulation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Rigid Insulation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Rigid Insulation Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Rigid Insulation Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Rigid Insulation Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
