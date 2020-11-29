Distributed Antenna Systems Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Distributed Antenna Systems Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Distributed Antenna Systems market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Distributed Antenna Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The DAS is a network of antennas spaced apart from each other that are connected to a familiar source. Using this feature, DAS will provide wireless or radio coverage within a given area. It can be deployed in densely populated areas like malls and provide high bandwidth without the need to install micro or small cells. Security, health care, and building communication are among the primary end-user segments driving the market along with the industrial applications.

Distributed Antenna Systems market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Distributed Antenna Systems market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Public Safety DAS to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

– These systems provide wireless service via an antenna system, particularly to buildings, in order to ensure that emergency responders can maintain wireless communications within a building structure and on-the-job in emergency situations. Enabling emergency communication is crucial when it comes to the men and women who are often the first on a scene when it comes to public safety.

– In the case of public safety, DAS design will need to meet the system coverage requirements of both the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) as well as the International Fire Code (IFC). While IFC dictates that 95% of coverage is needed in all areas, NFPA dictates that 99% coverage is required in areas of vital importance, such as those designated by the local fire department.

– With higher deaths due to fires in countries, such as the United States, DAS are expected to witness an increased adoption, owing to the rising significance of public safety.

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market

– Asia-Pacific is one of the regions where DAS deployment has been increasing in the recent past. In the Indian market, which is one of the major contributors to the market, internet penetration has been on the rise with telecommunications technology upgrades.

– Even the government has intervened to make sure that the telecommunication operators share DAS owned by them so that the customers of all operators can have the threshold bandwidth everywhere and these new technologies have wider adoption in the region.

– The government also suggested the state governments to implement DAS in the hospitals, which have at least 100 beds and malls which cover the minimum area of 25,000 sq. ft. This clearly indicates the governments’ intention to make the high bandwidth technologies successful with its direct impact on the DAS market.

Detailed TOC of Distributed Antenna Systems Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 DAS Ability to Support Multiple Telecom Carriers and Upcoming Technologies

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost to Upgrade challenges the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Active

5.1.2 Passive

5.1.3 Digital

5.1.4 Hybrid

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Manufacturing

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Government

5.2.4 Transportation

5.2.5 Sports and Entertainment

5.2.6 Telecommunications

5.2.7 Other End Users

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Enterprise DAS

5.3.2 Public Safety DAS

5.3.3 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia – Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Anixter Inc.

6.1.2 Cobham PLC

6.1.3 Antenna Products Corporation

6.1.4 CommScope Inc.

6.1.5 PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK

6.1.6 SOLiD Inc.

6.1.7 TE Connectivity Ltd

6.1.8 Corning Inc.

6.1.9 Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd

6.1.10 Boingo Wireless Inc.

6.1.11 American Tower Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

