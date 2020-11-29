Digital X-Ray Devices Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Digital X-Ray Devices Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Digital X-Ray Devices market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Digital X-Ray Devices market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Digital x-ray or digital radiography is a form of x-ray imaging, where digital x-ray sensors are used instead of traditional photographic films. This offers the added advantages of time efficiency and ability to transfer images digitally, as well as enhance them for better visibility. This method bypasses the chemical processing of photographic films. Digital x-ray imaging has high demand, as it requires less radiation exposure, when compared to the traditional x-rays.

Digital X-Ray Devices market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Digital X-Ray Devices market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Mammography is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Application Segment

Digital mammography, also known as full-field digital mammography (FFDM), is a system in which the x-ray film is replaced by electronic devices that convert x-rays into mammographic pictures of the breast. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, irrespective of race or ethnicity. Moreover, it is the third most common cause of death due to cancer among the American, Indian, and Alaskan native women. American Cancer Society reported that about 252,710 new cases of breast cancer were recorded in the United States in 2017. This indicates that the rate of breast cancer is increasing, which consequently increases the need for mammography procedures, ultimately contributing to the growth of the market studied. Thus, there is an alarming need for mammography, due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer around the world.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

The shift from conventional x-ray imaging to digital imaging is a rapid process, and it is expected to become the most widely used imaging method in the United States. The new law, Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2016, in the United States, favors digital imaging over other methods, by reducing Medicare payments to hospitals and clinics using computed radiography (CR) or analog x-rays for imaging studies. This shift toward digital imaging is expected to greatly improve patient care in the United States. Thus, increased technological innovation and government policies are aiding the market’s growth.

Detailed TOC of Digital X-Ray Devices Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Occurrences of Orthopedic & Cancer Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in X-Rays

4.2.3 Increase in Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Cost of Installation

4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Orthopedic

5.1.2 Mammography

5.1.3 Chest Imaging

5.1.4 Dental

5.1.5 Cardiovascular

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Computed Radiography

5.2.2 Direct Radiography

5.3 Portability

5.3.1 Fixed Systems

5.3.2 Portable Systems

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Inc.

6.1.2 Fujifilm Corporation

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation

6.1.5 Hologic Corporation

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V

6.1.7 Samsung Medison

6.1.8 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.9 Siemens AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

