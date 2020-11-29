Digital Forensics Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Digital Forensics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Digital Forensics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Digital Forensics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245198

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Digital Forensics Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245198

Scope of the Report:

Digital forensic enables the extraction of evidence through analysis and evaluation of data from digital devices and is used to recover and inspect the data while maintaining the originality of the same. Identification of duplication of data and spoofing of timings are some of the major challenges for this technology.

Digital Forensics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Digital Forensics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Network Forensics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Network forensics involves capturing, recording and analyzing of network packets to determine the source of network security attacks. The primary goal of network forensics is to collect evidence. With the increasing number of attacks on the network, the organizations have started taking steps towards resolving the issue.

– The growing popularity of the Internet in homes means that computing has become network-centric and data is now available outside of disk-based digital evidence. Facebook admitted that around 50 million users were compromised by the security breach. As per Facebook CEO, the company has not seen the accounts getting compromised nor found any inappropriate activity. Later, Zuckerberg confirmed that the attackers used Facebook developer APIs for obtaining information. The information was comprised of names, genders, localities which were linked with any user’s profile page.

– With the increasing threats on the network, network security and forensics has become essential in the market.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The US financial system has been a target for foreign cyber adversaries for a considerable period. Based on this phenomenon, the US government imposed a law for the private sector to have a dedicated cyber protection team (CPT) sector to provide surge capacity in the event of an ongoing cyber attack in the form of advanced analysis and network and endpoint forensics.

– US banks, such as the Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo have faced cyber attacks, that eventually led to exposed data of consumers. It was considered to be a result of weaknesses in the firms’ networks. These banks were recommended by the federal officials to monitor their network activities. Such government impositions, therefore, drive the demand for digital forensics solutions in the region.

– Moreover, North America houses major players of the digital forensics market like IBM, Cisco, FireEye which offer other enterprise applications, such as LogRhythm, Guidance Software, Access Data, Paraben that specialize in forensic solutions. For instance, Paraben’s Device Seizure has an established reputation in handheld forensics.

Digital Forensics Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Digital Forensics market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Digital Forensics including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245198

Detailed TOC of Digital Forensics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Security Concerns Across Industries

4.3.2 Increase in the Number of Digital Devices and Cyber Crime

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Specialised Skill Set

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Component

6.1.1 Hardware

6.1.2 Software

6.1.3 Service

6.2 By Type

6.2.1 Mobile Forensic

6.2.2 Computer Forensic

6.2.3 Network Forensic

6.2.4 Other Types

6.3 By End-user Vertical

6.3.1 Government and Law Enforcement Agencies

6.3.2 BFSI

6.3.3 IT and Telecom

6.3.4 Other End-user Verticals

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 Germany

6.4.2.2 United Kingdom

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Mexico

6.4.4.3 Argentina

6.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6.4.5.1 UAE

6.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.3 South Africa

6.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.2 Binary Intelligence LLC

7.1.3 Guidance Software Inc.

7.1.4 AccessData Group LLC

7.1.5 Kroll Ontrack, LLC

7.1.6 Paraben Corporation

7.1.7 FireEye Inc.

7.1.8 LogRhythm Inc.

7.1.9 Cisco Systems Inc.

7.1.10 Oxygen Forensics Inc.

7.1.11 MSAB Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Crystalline Aromatic Polyester Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026

Personal Identity Management Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Mining Automation Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Vibrating Screen Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Certificate Authority Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026

Display Dielectric Materials Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Semiconductor Process Equipment (SPE) Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Intelligent CTG Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Intraoral Digital Camera Market 2020: Impact of COVID-19, SWOT Analysis, Market Dynamics with Top Players, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

Elastomer Stoppers Market Analysis by Growth Strategies of Key Players 2020, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Size, Opportunities, and Regions Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co