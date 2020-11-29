Detergents Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Detergents Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Detergents market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Detergents market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Cationic Detergents Application to Witness the Higher Potential Growth

– Cationic detergents are a type of detergents, in which the active part of the molecule is a positive ion (cation). Cationic detergents are usually quaternary ammonium salts and often have bactericidal properties.

– Cationic detergents contain a long-chain cation that is responsible for their surface-active properties. Marketed in powder form, paste, or in aqueous solution, they possess important wetting, foaming, and emulsifying properties. However, they are not good detergents.

– Cationic-active agents are used as emulsifying agents for asphalt in the surfacing of roads. These emulsions are expected to “break” soon after being applied. They may also deposit an adhering coat of asphalt on the surface of the stone aggregate. These agents absorb strongly on minerals, particularly on silicates, and therefore, make a strong bond between the asphalt and aggregate.

– Cationic detergents tend to possess germicidal properties. Hence, they are often used in cleaning and disinfecting applications. Examples of cationic detergents are CTAB (hexadecyltrimethyl ammonium bromide) and TTAB (Trimethyltetradecyl ammonium bromide).

– North America is the leading consumer of cationic detergents. Owing to the increasing awareness regarding environmental benefits associated with bio-detergents in North America, consumers in the region tend to prefer eco-friendly alternatives of synthetic detergents. These cationic detergents are also widely used in the medical industry, in the region.

– Moreover, stringent environmental regulations in these regions have led to an increase in demand for cationic surfactants.

– The demand for cationic surfactants in Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to witness strong growth, over the forecast period. Several factors, such as the growth in industrial advancements in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, are expected to drive the cationic detergents market in the Asia-Pacific region.

China to dominate the Asia-Pacific region

– China is the major consumer of detergents in the world, primarily driven by rising hygiene awareness in the country.

– The increasing purchasing power among Chinese consumers and improving quality of life has resulted in the consumer’s higher requirement of household hygiene, and thereby driving the detergents market in China.

– Furthermore, rapid industrial expansion in the country is leading to the rapid development of synthetic detergents, including laundry detergents and household cleaning detergents.

– Some of the major players which occupies a major position in the market include Liby, Nice Group, Unilever, Proctor and Gamble, among others.

Detailed TOC of Detergents Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Availability of Shale Gas Reserves for the Production of Synthetic Detergents

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 High Raw Material Prices for Production of Bio-based Detergents

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Anionic Detergents

5.1.2 Cationic Detergents

5.1.3 Non-ionic Detergents

5.1.4 Zwitterionic (Ampholytic) Detergents

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Personal Cleaning Products

5.2.1.1 Skin Cleaning Products

5.2.1.2 Hair Cleaning Products

5.2.2 Laundry Cleaning Products

5.2.2.1 Detergent Powder

5.2.2.2 Detergent Cake

5.2.2.3 Fabric Softener

5.2.2.4 Laundry Liquid

5.2.2.5 Stain and Odor Eliminator

5.2.3 Household Cleaning products

5.2.3.1 Floor Cleaners

5.2.3.2 Glass Cleaners

5.2.3.3 Toilet Bowl Cleaners

5.2.3.4 Wood Cleaners

5.2.4 Dishwashing products

5.2.4.1 Dishwasher Liquid

5.2.4.2 Dishwasher Powder

5.2.4.3 Dishwasher Gel

5.2.4.4 Dishwasher Tablets

5.2.5 Fuel Additives

5.2.6 Biological Reagent

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Clariant AG

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 EUD Group AS

6.4.6 Guangzhou Liby Enterprise Group Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Henkel AG & Company KGaA

6.4.8 Kao Corporation

6.4.9 Nice Group

6.4.10 Proctor & Gamble Co.

6.4.11 Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

6.4.12 Stepan Company

6.4.13 Unilever Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growth of the Oleochemicals Market as an Advantage for Bio-based Detergents

7.2 Other Opportunities

