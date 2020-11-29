Dental Sterilization Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Dental Sterilization Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Dental Sterilization market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Dental Sterilization market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , dental sterilization is an essential step in the reprocessing of reusable dental instruments, which are contaminated or are potentially contaminated with the patient’s saliva, blood, and other biological fluids. The aim of the sterilization is the prevention of potential cross-infection between patients by killing micro-organisms, such as bacteria, virus, and many others. Therefore, effective instrument cleaning is particularly important to physically remove contamination.

Dental Sterilization market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Dental Sterilization market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Consumable and Accessories segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables and accessories. In 2019, the instruments segment has accounted for the largest share in the market, which can be attributed to the cost-effective and reliable nature of the instruments and their efficiency in disinfecting the complicated dental devices. The consumable and accessories segment is also anticipated to expand with the fastest CAGR, for the increasing need to monitor the sterilization process to eliminate every chance of cross-contamination in a dental facility.

North America region holds the largest market share of Dental Sterilization Market currently and is believed to follow the same trend over the forecast period

North America currently dominates the market for dental sterilization and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness on oral healthcare, increasing incidences of dental diseases, and increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures. Also, due to the availability of advanced medical facilities, high awareness among individuals related to dental healthcare, rising disposable incomes, and supportive reimbursements for several dental procedures, this market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Dental Sterilization Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Dental Sterilization market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Dental Sterilization including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Dental Sterilization Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Dental Ailments (Edentulism, Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases)

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Cosmetics Dentistry

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Dental Surgeries

4.2.4 Increasing Risks of Cross-Transmission

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations on Dental Device Sterilization

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Consumable and Accessories

5.1.1.1 Sterilization Packaging Accessories

5.1.1.2 Instrument Disinfectants

5.1.1.3 Surface Disinfectants

5.1.1.4 Sterilization Indicators

5.1.1.5 Lubricants and Cleaning Solutions

5.1.2 Instruments

5.1.2.1 Sterilization Equipment

5.1.2.1.1 High-temperature Sterilizers

5.1.2.1.2 Low-temperature Sterilizers

5.1.2.2 Cleaning and Disinfection Equipment

5.1.2.2.1 Washer Disinfectors

5.1.2.2.2 Ultrasonic Cleaners

5.1.2.3 Packaging Equipment

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Clinics

5.2.3 Dental laboratories

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 A-Dec

6.1.2 Danaher Corporation

6.1.3 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.4 Getinge Group

6.1.5 Hu-Friedy

6.1.6 Matachana Group

6.1.7 Midmark

6.1.8 Planmeca Group

6.1.9 Scican

6.1.10 W&H

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

