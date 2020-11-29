DDoS Protection Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “DDoS Protection Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The DDoS Protection market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the DDoS Protection market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245215

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the DDoS Protection Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245215

Scope of the Report:

The need for DDoS protection for enterprises has gained tremendous significance as a failure to deal with the attacks can affect revenue, productivity, reputation, and user loyalty. With DDoS attacks increasing both in size and complexity, a company needs a DDoS protection service with a robust network and variety of mitigation techniques to thwart any attacks directed at the site.

DDoS Protection market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. DDoS Protection market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The BFSI sector is one of the critical infrastructure segment that suffers several data breaches and cyber attacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves and the financial information that is at stake.

– The financial service institutions have been identified to be four times more susceptible to cyber attacks, as compared to other industries, which is expected to drive the demand for such solutions.

– DDoS attacks can make banking websites unavailable resulting in reputation damage, lost revenues and a loss in customer confidence. In 2017, Lloyds Bank suffered a distributed denial of service attack that has knocked its online services offline. The BFSI sector has faced the highest attacks in 2017, having faced attacks which are significantly higher than other industries.

– Thus, the continuation of this trend in the upcoming years is set to fuel the adoption of DDoS protection solutions in the BFSI sector.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– Companies in the region have witnessed significant DDoS attacks in recent years, which has resulted in tremendous awareness related to protection solutions, which in turn is expected to drive the market.

– In 2017, the US Departments of Commerce and Homeland Security released a draft report on enhancing resilience against botnets. It aims to strengthen the cybersecurity of government networks and critical infrastructure. Thus, the implementation of its recommendations is set to propel the demand for DDoS protection solutions in government infrastructure.

– The United States also accounts for the origination for 30% of the global DDoS attacks, which is likely to increase attacks against the country’s end-user industries, further driving the demand for DDoS protections solutions.

DDoS Protection Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the DDoS Protection market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on DDoS Protection including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245215

Detailed TOC of DDoS Protection Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Instances of Sophisticated DDoS Attacks

4.3.2 Introduction of Cost-effective Cloud-based and Hybrid Solutions

4.3.3 Proliferation of Technology and Adoption of IoT across Various Verticals

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increasing Operational Costs

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.2 Service (Professional Service, Managed Service)

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Network

5.3.2 Application

5.3.3 Database

5.3.4 Endpoint

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Government and Defense

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Manufacturing

5.4.4 Energy and Utilities

5.4.5 IT and Telecom

5.4.6 Healthcare

5.4.7 Education

5.4.8 Retail

5.4.9 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Arbor Networks Inc. (NetScout Systems Inc.)

6.1.2 Akamai Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 F5 Networks Inc.

6.1.4 Imperva

6.1.5 Radware Ltd

6.1.6 Corero Network Security Inc.

6.1.7 Neustar Inc.

6.1.8 Cloudflare Inc.

6.1.9 Nexusguard Ltd

6.1.10 Dosarrest Internet Security Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Hexafluoroethane Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Vitrectomy Cutters Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Graphite Fiber Felt Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Finger Pulse Oximeters Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Thyristor Controlled Reactor (TCR) Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Egg Yolk Powders Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

Laser Microdissection (LMD) System Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Renewable Hydrocarbon Fuel Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Split-Hopkinson Pressure Bar (SHPB) Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Inorganic Elemental Analyzers Market Share: 2020 Global Status of Key Players, Emerging Trends, Growth Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Ultraviolet Curing Electronic Adhesive Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co