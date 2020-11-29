Data Center Rack Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Data Center Rack Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Data Center Rack market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Data Center Rack market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A data center rack is a type of physical steel and electronic framework that is designed to house servers, networking devices, cables, and other data center computing equipment. Data center racks are deployed, primarily for infrastructure management in data centers. These are being used in the manufacturing, retail, BFSI, IT and telecom industry.

Data Center Rack market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Data Center Rack market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

IT & Telecom Sector Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– IT and Telecom is the most significant segment for this market. The IT infrastructure requirement is the highest for this segment. Colocation providers, who are a major adopter of data center racks, are also considered under the scope of the study under the IT & Telecom sector.

– The amount of data that is being stored and processed by this segment is huge. The advent of mobile data and subscriptions and their rapid usage has proliferated the growth of data traffic and hence data centers. With the introduction of 5G and Cloud, the demand is expected to increase exponentially. Major companies are investing in new infrastructure to meet the additional requirements. Companies, like American Tower, bought its first data centers in April 2019 through the acquisition of Colo Atl.

– Other regions like Singapore also witnessed a rapid expansion in April 2019. The data center, colocation, and interconnection provider, Digital Realty commenced the construction of its third data center facility in Singapore. The facility will be capable of supporting up to 50 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity. The new facility will span a gross floor area of 34,000 sq. meter.

– Moreover, with the number of colocation providers growing significantly, and expanding in remote locations, it is expected that the demand for integrated data center racks is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Record the Highest Growth Rate

– In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is anticipated to witness rapid growth, owing to increasing data traffic, energy efficiency and growing need for deployment of data centers in economically developing countries, such as India and China, are boosting the growth of the data center rack market in the Asia-Pacific region.

– The market is witnessing a rise in the number of businesses coupled with the shifting trend toward digitalization of all processes. In India, the number of data centers are growing, owing to government projects, such as Digital India, Make in India, Smart Cities, growth in the internet penetration, and the strong resurgence of growth-related projects across different verticals, such as e-commerce and retail, IT/ITeS, BFSI (primarily non-critical workloads).

– Data center investments are expected continue to grow in Asia-Pacific, with investor interest rising in the emerging markets of China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia. Tencent is constructing a data center in the hills of Guizhou, China, reportedly designed to the highest standards of civil air defense.

– The Singapore government is anticipated to move the bulk of its IT systems to commercial cloud services over the forecast period in ongoing efforts to deliver citizen services in a faster and cheaper way. This is anticipated to impact the market’s growth positively. The evolution of Japan into more of an international data center market has been driven by the global hyperscale clouds expanding in the Tokyo and Osaka markets.

