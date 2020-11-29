Data Center Networks Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Data Center Networks Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Data Center Networks market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Data Center Networks market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Data center networking (DCN) essentially is the process of interconnecting and establishing the entire physical and network-based devices and equipment within a data center facility. In the current web-connected world, business workloads are executed on single computers, hence leading to the need for data center networking. Networks provide servers, clients, applications, and middleware with a standard plan to stage the execution of workloads, and also to manage access to the data produ

Data Center Networks market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. In the US, the US Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail. Around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers.

– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need of data centers has become mandatory.

– With the use of the data center network, there is no need for retailers to worry about storing transaction and customer data at one place, which in turn increases the security of the data.

– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Due to population growth and rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.

– Government initiatives such as Digital India, planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of data centers in India.

– Major players are expanding their presence in Asia-Pacific. For instance, in January 2019, Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, announced the launch of a second data center in Indonesia – only ten months after the inauguration of its first one in the country. Facebook, which in September 2018 announced that it will be spending $1bn (S$ 1.4bn) to build a data center in Singapore, its first in Asia. The facility is expected to open in 2022.

– With the increased usage of cloud-based services, the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics, the construction of data centers has rocketed in recent years.

Detailed TOC of Data Center Networks Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Utilization of Cloud Storage is Driving the Market Growth

4.3.2 Rising Need for Backup and Storage is Expanding the Market Demand

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals is Hindering the Market Demand

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Ethernet Switches

5.1.2 Storage Area Network

5.1.3 Router

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 End-user Vertical

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Government

5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Juniper Networks Inc.

6.1.3 Arista Networks Inc.

6.1.4 H3C Holding Limited

6.1.5 VMware Inc

6.1.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.1.7 Extreme Networks Inc.

6.1.8 Equinix Inc.

6.1.9 Cumulus Networks Inc.

6.1.10 Dell EMC

6.1.11 NEC Corporation

6.1.12 Big Switch Networks Inc.

6.1.13 Lenovo Group Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

