Silicon Carbide (SIC) Market 2020 : Market Size With Top Countries Data, Share, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Forecast to 2026

Silicon Carbide (SIC) Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Silicon Carbide (SIC) Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Silicon Carbide (SIC) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Saint-Gobain

Ningxia Tianjing

Lanzhou Heqiao

Tianzhu Yutong

Cumi Murugappa

Elsid S.A

Washington Mills

ESD-SIC

Erdos

Ningxia Jinjing

Elmet

Snam Abrasives

ESK-SIC

Navarro

Pacific Rundum

Zaporozhsky Abrasivny Combinat

Yakushima Denko

Yicheng New Energy

Xinjiang Longhai

Silicon carbide, occuring in nature as the extremely rare mineral moissanite, is a compound of silicon and carbon with chemical formula SiC. China, Europe are the major production base of silicon carbide. China keeps its No.1 place in the Global production market. As for consumption, China is the largest consumer undoubtedly. Global consumption volume of silicon carbide was 1670 K MT in 2017, while China consumed about 648 K MT silicon carbide. Europe is the follower of China, whose consumption volume was 325 K MT in 2017. The global Silicon Carbide (SIC) market is valued at 1780.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2210 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Silicon Carbide (SIC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Silicon Carbide (SIC) Breakdown Data by Type:

Black SiC

Green SiC 

Silicon Carbide (SIC) Breakdown Data by Application:

Metallurgical Industry

Refractory Industry

Abrasive Industry

Ceramic Industry