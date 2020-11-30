Erythritol Market 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Top Countries, Industry Size, Revenue, Opportunities, Market Share and Growth Rate and Trend Report to 2026

Erythritol Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
This report studies the Erythritol market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026
Global Erythritol market competition by top manufacturers
Erythritol Market:
Erythritol is a white crystalline powder with a clean sweet taste that is similar to sucrose. It is approximately 70% as sweet as sucrose and flows easily due to its non-hygroscopic character.
The technical barrier of erythritol is high, resulting in few companies in the market. Cargill is the largest producer, accounting for almost 76.74% of output in 2016. Other relatively large companies are Jungbunzlauer, Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology and Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology. As for main production countries, it is estimated that USA accounted for more than 76.74% of global erythritol output in 2016, while China ranked second position with about 16.37% share.
Erythritol has a wide range of applications in food, beverage, heath care products, and other industries. With the growing demands to reduce overall sugar consumption, the food industry is seeking ways to respond to consumer demand for foods that help meet their dietary and weight loss goals. This means developing foods that are sugar-free, lower calorie and low in glycemic carbohydrates while also trying to achieve the desired texture, flavor and stability of traditional products. In a word, with the growth of global consumption level and health awareness, the demand for erythritol is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023.
In the past few years, the price of erythritol has decreased and will increase in 2017 and we expect the price will slightly higher in future. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of erythritol.
As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in erythritol industry will become more intense. The global Erythritol market is valued at 230.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 392.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Erythritol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Erythritol by Type:
Erythritol by Application:
Mobile Imaging Systems Market 2020 : Growth, Market Size, Regional Demand Analysis By Top Countries Data, Industry Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026