Brass Faucets Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Strategy, Business Prospect, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026

This report studies the Brass Faucets market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Brass Faucets market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Moen

MASCO

LIXIL

Kohler

Grohe

Paini

Pfister

Hansgrohe

Roca

Zucchetti

Kraus

HANSA BATH

Globe Union

LOTA

JOMOO

HHSN

ChaoYang

JOYOU

HGGLL

JOXOD

Huayi

Faucet is a regulator for controlling the flow of a liquid from a reservoir. Brass faucets are made from brass, a mix of copper, zinc and a minute amount of lead. The Major regions to produce brass faucets are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O China) and China, which accounting for about 90 % of production in total. China is the largest production region (production share 38.51%). The market of brass faucets is relatively scattered, the leading players are Moen, MASCO, LIXIL, Kohler, Grohe, Paini, Pfister, Hansgrohe, Roca and Zucchetti. And these ten companies occupied about 55% market share by sale value in 2015. Along with the estate industry and ownership, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O China) and China are major consumption regions in brass faucets market. The largest consumption region is China, accounting for 28.72% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. China is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years. The global Brass Faucets market is valued at 11540 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 16080 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Brass Faucets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Brass Faucets Breakdown Data by Type:

One-handle Brass Faucets

Two-handle Brass Faucets

Pillars Brass Faucets

Others Brass Faucets Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential Application

Commercial Application