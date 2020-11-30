Couplings Market Size 2020 : Research Report on Leading Players, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Investment and Forecast 2026

Couplings Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Couplings market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

This report studies the Couplings market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Couplings market competition by top manufacturers:

Siemens

Voith Turbo

SKF

Regal Beloit

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Rexnord

CENTA

Vulkan

John Crane

Taier Heavy

Renold

Eriks

Tsubakimoto Chain

Lovejoy

Coupling is a device used to connect two shafts together at their ends for the purpose of transmitting power. Couplings do not normally allow disconnection of shafts during operation, however there are torque limiting couplings which can slip or disconnect when some torque limit is exceeded. The Coupling is Very fragmented, the production of top sixteen manufacturers only account about 10% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America. In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and China. The transnational companies, like Siemens and SKF, are the leading manufactures in the World. The global Couplings market is valued at 25050 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 25770 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Couplings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Non-shifting Type

Shifting Type

Hydrodynamic Type

Magnetic Type
Couplings Breakdown Data by Application:

Power Generation

Mining

Papermaking