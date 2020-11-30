Marine Composites Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Detailed Analysis on Shares, Sales, Price, Imapct of Covid 19 on Marine Composites Market, Future Investment, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

Marine Composites Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Marine Composites Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Marine Composites market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Marine Composites market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Marine Composites market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Gurit

Owens Corning

Toray

DowDuPont

Johns Manville

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

3A Composites

Future Pipe Industries

SGL Group

National Oilwell Varco

Janicki Industries

Marine Plastics

Jiumei Fiber Glass

PE Composites

Pipe Composites

Aeromarine Industries

Teijin

AGC

Mitsubishi Rayon

PPG

The marine market is the most deeply penetrated of all end markets served by the composites industry. Yachts, sailboats and other boats use lots of marine composites. For decades, composites have been the material of choice for marine manufacturers to build beautiful and innovative boats, ships, pipes and personal watercraft. The composites have been the material of choice for marine manufacturers to build beautiful and innovative boats, ships, pipes and personal watercraft. Marine composites are an integral part of the marine industry. As the marine material downstream application, Powerboats is its largest downstream market, which took up 51.66% of the consumption in 2015. The global Marine Composites market is valued at 1273.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1751 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Marine Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Marine Composites Breakdown Data by Type:

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs)

Polymer Fiber Reinforced Plastics (PFRPs)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)

Others Marine Composites Breakdown Data by Application:

Powerboats

Sailboats

Cruise Liner