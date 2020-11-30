Methacrylic Acid Market Size 2020 : Detailed Analysis on Top Countries, Shares, Sales, Price, CAGR, Impact of Covid-19 on Methacrylic Acid, Future Investment, Trends and Forecast 2026

Methacrylic Acid Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

This report studies the Methacrylic Acid market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

DowDuPont

Basf

Evonik

MRC

Formosa

LOTTE MRC

Kuraray

LG Chem

MGC

Daesan MMA Corp.

SATLPEC

Sanyi Tech

Hefa Ind

Methacrylic acid is an organic compound，abbreviated MAA. This colorless, viscous liquid is a carboxylic acid with an acrid unpleasant odor. It is soluble in warm water and miscible with most organic solvents. Methacrylic acid is produced industrially on a large scale as a precursor to its esters, especially methyl methacrylate (MMA) and poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA). Methacrylic Acid market is mainly occupied by Asia companies, the China companies' product is relatively lower in quality and price, and it is shock for the Japan, Korea and Taiwan product. MAA, which is produced using Acetone Cyanohydrin as its main ingredient, is used as a raw material primarily in paint, adhesives, synthetic rubber, and admixture for concrete. With the development of the downstream industries, MAA production keeps increase recent years, some MMA manufacturers entered the MAA industry. With the economic growth of emerging countries, supply of MAA remains tight in Asia, especially China, as well as in North and South America. The global Methacrylic Acid market is valued at 1187 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1589.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Liquid Products

Glacial Products Methacrylic Acid Breakdown Data by Application:

Special Additives

Paint Industry

Rubber Industry