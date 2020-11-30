NdFeB Market 2020 : Market Size With Top Countries Data, Share, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Forecast to 2026

NdFeB Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, NdFeB Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. NdFeB market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

This report studies the NdFeB market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global NdFeB market competition by top manufacturers

Magsuper Short Description about NdFeB Market: A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available. They have replaced other types of magnets in the many applications in modern products that require strong permanent magnets, such as motors in cordless tools, hard disk drives and magnetic fasteners. The technical barriers of NdFeB Permanent Magnets are relatively low, and the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentrated distribution in China and Japan; some of the key players dominating this market are Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, and others. The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are wide application areas. With the improvement of application areas, the increased consumption of NdFeB Permanent Magnetss are expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the NdFeB Permanent Magnets raw material price will be relatively stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of NdFeB Permanent Magnets. There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of NdFeB Permanent Magnets in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market. In China, NdFeB Permanent Magnets manufactures mainly include Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, and others. China is the world’s largest producer of NdFeB Permanent Magnets; as the same time, the consumption of NdFeB Permanent Magnets in China grown gradually. In the result, NdFeB Permanent Magnets in China was export-oriented until now. Scope of the NdFeB Market Report : The global NdFeB market is valued at 5970.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 7309.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the NdFeB in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the NdFeB Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global NdFeB market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. NdFeB Breakdown Data by Type:

Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet

Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets

Computer

Electronic Industry

Office Automation Equipment

Auto Industry