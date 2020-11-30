Smart Door Lock Market Sales and Revenue with Top Countries Data, Share by Application / Types (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2026)

Smart Door Lock Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Smart Door Lock market. Smart Door Lock industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Smart Door Lock industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Smart Door Lock Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Description:

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Smart Door Lock market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Smart Door Lock market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

ASSA ABLOY

Allegion

Dormakaba Group

Spectrum Brands

Master Lock

MIWA Lock

Samsung

August

Sargent and Greenleaf

Dessmann

Guangdong Be-Tech

Honeywell

SALTO

Tenon

Locstar

nello

Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

Adel

Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock Short Description about Smart Door Lock Market: Smart door locks are widely available, and allow users to open & close a door without keys. Smart door locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms. Currently, ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Dormakaba Group, Spectrum Brands, Master Lock and MIWA Lock are the leaders of smart lock industry. ASSA ABLOY is a global leader. In 2018, the sale of ASSA ABLOY was 2063.5 k units, and the company holds a sales share of 9.45%. With the completion of ASSA ABLOY’s integration of the US market leader, ASSA ABLOY will reach a 8.63% market share in 2019. Although several mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the past few years, the industry will not become more concentrated as more and more competitors join the industry. The global Smart Door Lock market is valued at 4817.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 22050 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Smart Door Lock in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Smart Door Lock Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Smart Door Lock market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Smart Door Lock Breakdown Data by Type:

Electronic Cipher Locks

Fingerprint Locks

Z-wave Locks

Wi-Fi Locks

Bluetooth Low Energy Locks

Other Smart Door Lock Breakdown Data by Application:

Household

Commercial