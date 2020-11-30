CNG Vehicles Market 2020 with Top Countries Data By Market Size, Types, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast to 2026

CNG Vehicles Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

This report studies the CNG Vehicles market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Fiat Chrysler

Volkswagen

Ford

General Motors

Toyota

Iran Khodro

Nissan

Volvo Group

Hyundai

Honda

Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

PSA Peugeot Citroen

Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicle's emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel. In the last several years, Global market of CNG Vehicles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.19%. In 2015, the production of OEM CNG Vehicle is about 234.4 k units and the Car Modification is about 2495.4 k units, with a production market share 91.41%. The global CNG Vehicles market is valued at 44470 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 59100 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the CNG Vehicles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

OEM

Car Modification CNG Vehicles Breakdown Data by Application:

Personal Use