Tyre Curing Press Market 2020 : Research Report by Size, Manufactures with Top Countries Data, Types, Application and Forecast to 2026

Tyre Curing Press Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Tyre Curing Press market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

This report studies the Tyre Curing Press market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Tyre Curing Press market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

HF TireTech

Kobe Steel

MHIMT

Hebert

Larsen & Toubro

McNeil & NRM

Alfred Herbert

Specific Engineering

Rogers

CIMA Impianti

ROTAS

Santosh Engineering

Guilin Rubber Machinery

Greatoo

MESNAC

Sanming Double-Wheel

Linglong

SCUT Bestry

Sinoarp

Shenghualong

Doublestar

Deshengli

BBD

Himile

Linsheng

Tyre Curing Press, (Tire Curing Press in America), is a kind of machine which is used in the vulcanization process of tyre production. There are two generic curing press types, mechanical and hydraulic. Mechanical presses hold the mold closed via toggle linkages, while hydraulic presses use hydraulic oil as the prime mover for machine motion, and lock the mold with a breech-lock mechanism. Hydraulic presses have emerged as the most cost-effective because the press structure does not have to withstand the mold-opening pressure and can therefore be relatively lightweight. There are two generic mold types, two-piece molds and segmental molds. HF TireTech Group, Kobe Steel and MHIMT captured the top three global revenue share spots in the tyre curing press market in 2016. HF TireTech Group dominated with 8.47 percent revenue share, followed by Kobe Steel with 7.13 percent revenue share and MHIMT with 6.50 percent revenue share. The production of Tyre Curing Press was largest in China in 2016, which accounts for 41.87% of the market. Europe is the second large production area with 19.79% in 2016 while India is the third largest with 12.16% in 2016. In terms of consumption, China is the largest market because of the fast development of automobile industry. Although the market competition of Tyre Curing Press is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Tyre Curing Press and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves. The global Tyre Curing Press market is valued at 1017.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1039.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Tyre Curing Press in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Tyre Curing Press market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Tyre Curing Press Breakdown Data by Type:

Mechanical Curing Press

Hydraulic Curing Press

Hybrid Curing Press Tyre Curing Press Breakdown Data by Application:

Ordinary Tyre