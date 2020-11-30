Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Size (Impact of Covid 19 ) : Growth Factors, CAGR, Trends and Top Countries Data & Global Industry Analysis 2020-2026

Body Armor and Personal Protection Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Body Armor and Personal Protection market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Body Armor and Personal Protection market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15041916

Global Body Armor and Personal Protection market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

BAE Systems

PBE

Safariland

Ceradyne

Wolverine

Jihua Group

Ningbo Dacheng

Huaan Securit

KDH Defense

DFNS Group

TenCate

ADA

VestGuard

Sarkar Defense

PSP

Anjani Technoplast

AR500 Armour

Survitec Group

U.S. Armor

Ballistic Body Armour

Zebra Sun Short Description about Body Armor and Personal Protection Market: Body Armor and Personal Protection is an item of personal armor or helmet etc. that helps absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the body from firearm -fired projectiles – and shrapnel from explosions, and is worn on the torso. This report mainly covers the body armor and personal protection product: Body Armor, Headgear, Others (gloves and other); while we can also offer any product survey report related to the body armor and personal protection industry chain. Body armor and personal protection is an item of personal armor or helmet etc. that helps absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the body from firearm -fired projectiles – and shrapnel from explosions, and is worn on the torso. The types of body armor and personal protection mainly include soft Armor, hard Armor, headgear and others. In 2016, the type revenue, the soft armor segment is expected to account for 37% of the global body armor and personal protection market, followed by the hard armor segment with a share of 22% and headgear with a share of 19%. The global Body Armor and Personal Protection market is valued at 16 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 22 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Body Armor and Personal Protection in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Body Armor and Personal Protection market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Body Armor and Personal Protection Breakdown Data by Type:

Soft Armor

Hard Armor

Headgear

Others Body Armor and Personal Protection Breakdown Data by Application:

Defense

Civillians

Homeland Security