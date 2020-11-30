Amorphous Metal Cores Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Analysis Report on Leading Players, CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Investment,Trends and Forecast 2026

Amorphous Metal Cores Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Amorphous Metal Cores market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Global Amorphous Metal Cores market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Amorphous Metal Cores Market:
The amorphous alloy is a non-crystal substance created by rapidly freezing liquids of high temperature. Because there is no rule of atomic arrangement, the energy loss (hysteresis loss) is small when the flux of magnetic induction passes through the iron core. In addition, eddy current loss is decreased because the thickness is approximately 0.03 mm, which is about 1/10 compared with silicon steel. Therefore, the no load loss (eddy current loss and hysteresis loss) can be decreased to about 1/5 of silicon steel’s.
Amorphous metal is an alloy with a non-crystalline structure produced by ultra-rapid quenching (about 1 million ℃ per second) of molten alloy. Because amorphous metal has no anisotropic properties, which originated from a crystalline structure, and there are no crystalline grain boundaries to prevent motion of magnetic domain walls, it shows excellent magnetic properties such as high permeability and low loss while having a high-saturation magnetic flux density.
Amorphous metal cores are effective for most distribution transformers. They are ideally suited for renewable energy applications such as wind farm and solar power, as they typically operate with 20~40% low load conditions. Amorphous metal cores have been in use for over 20 years in liquid-filled transformers, and this technology is now being applied to dry type transformers.
The initial costs of an amorphous core transformer are higher than of a crystalline silicon steel core transformer: first, the amorphous material itself is more expensive than crystalline silicon steel and second, the saturation magnetic flux density of amorphous steel is lower than that of silicon steel. This means larger sizes of amorphous core transformers are required, which results in a higher cost per unit. However, the higher initial costs can be compensated by lower operating costs over the lifetime of the transformers due to their increased energy efficiency.
The market for amorphous metal core is concentrated with players such as Hitachi, Mangal Electrical Industries, UAML (Usha Amorphous Metals Limited), TI-Electronic, ENPAY, Shanghai Zhixin Electric, Advanced Technology & Materials, Zhaojing Incorporated Company, Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Material Technology, Foshan Catech, Kotsons and so on. Among them, Hitachi is the leader with about 57% revenue market share in 2016.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.
The global Amorphous Metal Cores market is valued at 723 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1206.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Amorphous Metal Cores in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Amorphous Metal Cores Breakdown Data by Type:
Amorphous Metal Cores Breakdown Data by Application:
