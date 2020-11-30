Inkjet Colorant Market Size 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Key Players, Top Countries Data, Manufactures, Future Investment, Business Development, Growth and Forecast 2026

Inkjet Colorant Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Inkjet Colorant market. Inkjet Colorant industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Inkjet Colorant industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Inkjet Colorant Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Huntsman

DIC

BASF

Clariant

Cabot

Fujifilm

Lanxess

Nippon Kayaku

Toyo Ink

LonSen

Keystone Aniline Corporation

Short Description about Inkjet Colorant Market: Inkjet Colorant is used in ink. The ink used in inkjet colorant contains resin, colorant, solvent and additives. The products are suitable for use in office printers (desktop) as well as in large format printers and in industrial inkjet printing. In 2016, in term of volume, the global Inkjet Colorant market is led by China, capturing about 32.67% of global Inkjet Colorant production. In term of revenue, China is the largest market with the share of 26.38% followed by Europe. At present, the Inkjet Colorant are rather dispersion and the major manufacturers of Inkjet Colorant are Huntsman, DIC, BASF, Clariant, Cabot, Fujifilm, Lanxess, Nippon Kayaku, Toyo Ink, LonSen, Keystone, niline Corporation and Hubei DingLong. In application, Inkjet Colorant downstream is wide and recently Inkjet Colorant has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Desktop Inkjet, Commercial Inkjet and others. Globally, the Inkjet Colorant market is mainly driven by growing demand for Desktop Inkjet which accounts for nearly 65.32% of total downstream consumption of Inkjet Colorant in global. Scope of the Inkjet Colorant Market Report : The global Inkjet Colorant market is valued at 56 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 65 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Inkjet Colorant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Dye Inkjet Colorant

Pigment Inkjet Colorant Inkjet Colorant Breakdown Data by Application:

Desktop Inkjet

Commercial Inkjet