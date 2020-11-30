Covid-19 Outbreak: Flight simulator Market By Companies, Region, Type And End-Use Industry 2020 – 2026

Flight simulator is the device or an equipment that creates an artificial environment and flight for the training of the pilot and other purposes. Flight simulation is one of the best form of virtual reality. The flight simulator allows the pilot or the flight crews to have hands on experience of flying the flights in a more safer and secured way. Similarly, the pilots are capable to practice in different complex situations that might not be accepted in environmental terms. The cost of flying an actual aircraft or the flight is more expensive.

During the last decade, the flight simulator has gained an importance in military and commercial flight training. With the use the use of flight simulators, the pilots are trained to develop new skills to operate flights at critical situations. In the flight simulator, the control panel in a cockpit is similar to the actual aircraft. Also the outside view is maintained by the sophisticated computers with the help of computer generated images. This type of environment is so real that the pilot or trainee actually feels like controlling a real aircraft or flight.

Increasing cost of production of the aircrafts and the loss of human lives are the major factors that drives the growth of the flight simulator market. Currently the cost of production of commercial and the military aircrafts are rising. These aircrafts require enhanced engines, safety measures, and strong navigation and communication system. Also there is no cost for the loss of human life. Any minor mistakes during the training of pilots might led to the accidental death of the pilots. One of the major parameter that restricts the growth of the flight simulator market is the cost involved in the production of the flight simulator. However, the major advantage of using a flight simulator is that the flight simulator can be operated without damaging the real aircraft, reducing maintenance of the aircraft and also there is no threat to the life of the pilot. Also the tendency to design the technologically advanced devices and equipment are expected to positively support the growth of the global flight simulator market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The flight simulator market has seen decent growth in recent years due to the investments of key players in the flight simulator market.

Flight simulator market is segmented into product type, component, application and geography. Flight simulator market based on product type is segmented into full flight simulator and fixed flight simulator. Based on component, the flight simulator market is segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of application, the flight simulator market Flight Simulator is also segmented on the basis of geographic regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. United States has significant market share in track lighting market due to the heavy investments in infrastructure followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the one of the fastest growing market in coming years due to growing economies such as China and India.

Some of the major players in global track lighting market are Airbus Group N.V., CAE Inc., FlightSafety International Inc., L3 Link Training & Simulation, Rockwell Collins Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Company, Fidelity Technologies Corporation, The Raytheon company, and Aussie Star Flight Simulation among others.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

