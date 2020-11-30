Organ Preservation Market Insight, Segment Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2030

The increasing number of surgical implantation and transplantation procedures and rising prevalence of liver and kidney failure cases are some of the major factors fuelling the surging need for cryopreserved organs all over the world. For instance, as per the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the number of living donor transplants increased from 6,992 to 7,397 from 2004 to 2019. Furthermore, there has been a sharp increase in organ transplants over the last 15 years, as per an article published in the Nephrology News and Issues Portal.

Powered by the above-mentioned factors, the global organ preservation market is predicted to register huge progress in the forthcoming years. Organ preservation can be, basically, defined as a process by which the organ is preserved by keep-ing it in a place having controlled environmental conditions. According to the current scenarios, kidney, pancreas, and liver can be preserved for upto two days by infusing them in the University of Wisconsin (UW) organ preservation solution and then storing them at a temperature range of 0—5°C.

Geographically, North America is currently observing the highest rate of organ preservation. This is mainly credited to the presence of a large number of well-established organ preservation facilities in the region. For instance, there were 312 or-gan transplant facilities in North America by the end of 2016. Furthermore, 19,355 patients underwent successful kidney transplant procedures in the various facilities in North America during 2016. However, the organ preservation market is expected to register the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the years to come.

