What Is the Current Scenario of the Exoskeleton Market?

Every year in the U.S., for every 1 million people, 54 suffer from spinal cord injuries (SCIs), which comes out to a total annual incidence of 17,730 cases, as per the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center (NSCISC). As a result, the global exoskeleton market is predicted to grow massively, from just $290.3 million in 2019 to over $6,957.9 million by 2030, at a 35.9% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

Similarly, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the biggest killers in the world, and strokes and heart attacks are responsible for almost 85% of all CVD deaths, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). The utility of exoskeletons in providing long-term care to those who have lost some or all of their motor functions due to these two conditions mainly propels the exoskeleton market around the world.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/exoskeleton-market-forecast/report-sample

Between the two, the mobile division is projected to witness the higher CAGR during the forecast period, as mobile exoskeletons are flexible or movable devices. These can move outside the premises with the user, contrary to fixed exoskeletons. Owing to such benefits, various healthcare settings are creating high demand for these devices. This being said, stationary devices are also utilized widely in healthcare settings. For example, during the treatment of SCIs or strokes in rehabilitation centers.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=exoskeleton-market-forecast

Geographically, the exoskeleton market was dominated by North America in 2019, and is region is predicted to contribute the largest revenue share to the market during the forecast period as well. Exoskeletons are extensively being used by military personnel and the healthcare sector. In addition to this, the regional market is growing because of the rising workforce of disabled people and increased availability of these products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.