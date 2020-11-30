U.S. Prostate Cancer Treatment Devices Market Key Segments, Size and Future Potential

The U.S. prostate cancer treatment devices market attained a value of $95.9 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2020 and 2030. According to the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India, the market would reach a valuation of $157.1 million by 2030. The main factors driving the progress of the market are the increasing number of prostate cancer cases being recorded in the country every year.
The high prevalence of this diseases is predicted to push up the demand for various treatment devices and equipment such as cryotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy in the future years, thereby causing the expansion of the
As per the reports of the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), healthcare expenditure in the U.S. increased by as much as 4.3% and reached $3.3 trillion in 2016. This percentage further grew to 5.4% in 2017. The soaring healthcare expenditure is making the management and treatment of various diseases more affordable than they were before, which is, in turn, fueling the expansion of the U.S. prostate cancer treatment devices market.
