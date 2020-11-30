What Are Major Catalysts for the Smart Home Healthcare Market and Their Impact During the Short, Medium, and Long Terms?

The number of people in the age group of 65 and above was 703 million in 2019, and it will increase to 1.5 billion by 2030, says the United Nations in its World Population Ageing 2019 report. This factor is expected to prove instrumental in driving the global smart home healthcare market from $8.7 billion in 2019 to a massive $96.2 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 26.2% between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

Elderly people are demanding an array of smart technologies that can help them live independently and with dignity in their home. In particular, the increasing demand for internet of things (IoT)-connected patient monitoring equipment and fall detection and prevention equipment is helping the smart home healthcare market advance around the world. As elderly people easily fall prey to cancer, diabetes, and other chronic diseases, the need for extensive medical care, even at homes, is rising.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smart-home-healthcare-market/report-sample

Between the two, the solutions division dominated the market in 2019, owing to the high adoption of fitness trackers and smartwatches by individuals, increasing awareness regarding health and fitness among people, implementation of healthcare platforms by professionals, and rising need for mapping the progress of chronic diseases. The services division is predicted to register the faster growth during the forecast period, due to the rising need for effective repair and installation services for improved connectivity at home.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=smart-home-healthcare-market

North America accounted for the largest share of the smart home healthcare market during the historical period (2014–2019), owing to the increasing per capita income, rising investments for technological advancements, presence of major consumer electronics companies that offer advanced products at low prices, and high prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period, due to the increasing government initiatives for smart home healthcare, rising geriatric population, and growing adoption of mHealth technologies.

This study covers