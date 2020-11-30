How the Sleep Apnea Devices Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?

With the rising incidence of obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia, the global sleeping aids market would reach $162.5 billion by 2030, according to the study published by P&S Intelligence. The market, which was worth $78.7 billion in 2019, would witness a CAGR of 7.1% between 2020 and 2030. The American Sleep Apnea Foundation says that sleep disorders, among which insomnia and OSA are the most common, affect 20 to 30 million people in the U.S. each year.

Moreover, government efforts to help people with such health issues are also helping the sleeping aids market grow. As per the Office of Health Economics for the British Lung Foundation, high awareness about OSA and strong focus on its diagnosis and treatment could reduce road accidents by up to 40,000 in the U.K. An array of products and drugs are used for the treatment of these sleep disorders, thereby driving the industry.

The rising prevalence of OSA is a key driving factor of the sleep apnea devices market. OSA is the most prevalent type of sleep disorder among all the various sleep disorders. As per the National Sleep Foundation, over 18 million adults suffer from sleep apnea and 5–20% of the population is affected by OSA. If there is a delay in the diagnosis or treatment of OSA, the risk of several health conditions, including heart failure, high blood pressure, and atrial fibrillation, increases, which is why the need for sleep apnea devices is rising.

Among the different regions, namely Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM), North America dominated the sleep apnea devices market in 2017, contributing a share of 49.3%, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The reason for this is the increasing incidence of sleep disorders, rising awareness regarding sleep disorders and sleep hygiene, and investment of huge capital for developing technologically efficient devices. The APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Hence, the market is growing due to the rising prevalence of OSA and increasing utilization of portable sleep apnea devices.