External Defibrillator Market Types, Applications, Demand and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global external defibrillator market is predicted to reach a revenue of $9,450.3 million by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030. The key factors driving the advancement of the market are the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cardiac ailments, surging strategic measures being taken by the key market players, and advancements and innovations in automated external defibrillator (AED) technology.

Globally, the North American external defibrillator is predicted to demonstrate rapid progress in the future years, on account of the improving healthcare infrastructure, growing geriatric population, and the existence of numerous established players in the region.

Besides launching products, the major players operating in the market are also getting into mergers and acquisitions for expanding their customer base. For example, Physio-Control International Inc. was acquired by Stryker Corporation for around $1.3 billion in February 2016 in order to expand the latter’s product portfolio, that includes AEDs, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)-assist systems, defibrillators/monitors, and various data management and support systems. This acquisition also significantly increased the global market presence of Stryker Corporation.

A few of the biggest players operating in the external defibrillator market are Nihon Kohden Corporation, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CU Medical System Inc., Opto Circuits India Ltd., Mediana Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Defibtech LLC, Cardiac Science Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, SCHILLER AG, and Progetti S.r.l.