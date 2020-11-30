Soy Protein Market Challenges, Growth Forecast and Company Profiles till 2024

Global Soy Protein Market is estimated to reach $7430 million by 2024 with CAGR of 5.9% between 2016 and 2024. Soy protein which is an element of soybeans, is a rich source of dietary proteins. They are also a source of calcium, fiber, iron, zinc and vitamin D. Unlike plant proteins, soy proteins consist of all the necessary micronutrients and amino acids, essential for human beings. The nutritional value of soya foods can be improved during food processing by deactivating lectins and inhibitors through elimination by fraction or heat treatment. Soy protein offers various health benefits to women, especially during pregnancy. They also offer other health benefits such as obesity prevention & control, cardiovascular status, and improved health after menopause, among others.

Rising demand for infant formulas with soy proteins and increasing awareness among consumers about various health benefits are driving the growth of the soy protein market. High demand among end-users also fuels the growth of the market. Though, availability of alternative protein sources and allergic nature may restrain the growth of the market. Nevertheless. Untapped markets and demand for organic soya can provide growth opportunities in coming years.

The global soy protein market is categorized on the basis of form type, product type, function type, application and geography. Form Type can be segmented into dry and liquid. By product type, it is further segmented soy proteins concentrate, soy proteins isolate and soy proteins hydrolysates. Furthermore, function type is segmented into emulsifier, nutrients, fat & water absorption and texturants. Application can be segmented into functional foods, bakery & confectionery and others.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, France, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include Crown Soya Protein Group, DuPoint Nutrition & Health, Omega Protein Corporation, Kerry Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Wilmer International, Armor Proteins, George Weston Foods and Ruchi Soya Industries, among others

