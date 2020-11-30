Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The helicopters segment includes both commercial and military helicopters seat actuation systems, while the commercial and military segments cover fixed-wing aircraft seat actuation systems.

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Linear Actuation Systems Segment is Expected to have the Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period

As of 2018, the linear actuation systems segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The high share of the segment is primarily attributed to the amenities they offer, like the outbound flap control, enhanced reclined axes, and comfort features (such as footrest and leg rest). However, during the forecast period, rotary actuation systems are expected to witness a high growth rate. This is primarily due to their versatile operating capabilities, even in places having space, weight, or motion constraints.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific currently has the highest market share in the aircraft seat actuation systems market, and the region is also expected to continue its dominance in the market in the years to come. The highest share of the region is primarily due to a large demand for new aircraft in the region. Additionally, the increasing number of LCCs in the region, which aim to squeeze in as many seats in the cabin as possible, is also driving the market in the region. Both for military and commercial purposes, the procurements of new aircraft are expected to increase in the years to come. This is the main reason for the expected high CAGR of the region’s market during the forecast period.

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Mechanism

5.1.1 Linear

5.1.2 Rotary

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.2.2 Helicopters

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Egypt

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Moog Inc.

6.4.2 Safran

6.4.3 Astronics Corporation

6.4.4 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

6.4.5 ITT Inc.

6.4.6 Collins Aerospace

6.4.7 Mesag System AG

6.4.8 NOOK Industries Inc.

6.4.9 Rollon SpA

6.4.10 Bühler Motor GmbH

6.4.11 Airwork Pneumatic Equipment

6.4.12 Kyntronics*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

