Motorcycle Apparel Market 2020 is Expected to Surge with XX% CAGR by 2026 | According to Business Outlook, Top Companies, Key Regions, Product Demand, Market Size & Growth, Analytical Research Report

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Klim

Kido Sport

HANIL

HJC

Chih-Tong

YOHE

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Safety Helmets MFG

Zhejiang Jixiang

Hehui Group

Yema

Soaring

Duhan

Scoyco

Moto-boy

Dragonrider

Analysis of the Market:

Motorcycle apparel is clothing or accessories designed for people riding motorcycles. Generally, motorcycle apparel can be classified as Jacket, Glove, Pants, Protector, Shoes, Helmets, Base Layers, etc.

With the development of global motorcycles and scooters industry, the demand of motorcycle apparel constantly increased in these years. As a result, the total production and sales of motorcycle apparel increased in recent years

Through the vertical comparison, it is evidently indicated in our report that : Helmet is the most popular kind of protective gear among all the other apparel, has a market share of 27.88% ,while Jackets, Trousers, boots, gloves, armour and base layers enjoy the rest of the share 72.12% of the market in the four district. Boots and Jacket ranked second and third on sales in the markets.

For two different types of material, leather and textile, the leather apparel has a natural advantage over textile on comfortable wearing experience and also more cost for producing, while an increasing number of manufacturers are trying using different material and new weaving technique to replace most of leather products.

Nowadays, the advanced and new tech protective apparels are mainly produced by companies in the Europe and USA, such as in Italy, A great number of companies in Asia still produce the medium and low-end motorcycle apparels relying on the advantage of their labor cost., their original or OEM products partially influenced the sales and the volume in these four areas.

To increase the profitability and competitiveness, motorcycle apparel manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process. This also means the new tech application may extensively change the traditional industry standard and bring more opportunities for tech-oriented companies. While some manufacturers produce old fashioned casual apparel or equipment with exaggerate future conceptive design to fit the consumers’ demands.

Conclusively, the whole industry is bright in the future, the markets are still growing over time. Our analysis indicates that Europe is the largest market within four areas analyzed in the report. Helmet is the most prevalent kind protective gear among all the others partially for the reason that many governments mandate helmet-wearing. Leather products are still popular and contain some irreplaceable product features and humanity value, but textile products with variety of man-made material will increasingly prevalent and we predict the textiles will finally occupy the main stream markets.

The global Motorcycle Apparel market is valued at considerable rate by the end of 2026, growing at a steady rate of CAGR during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Motorcycle Apparel volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Apparel market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

”

Motorcycle Apparel Market Breakdown by Types:

Jackets

Pants

Shoes

Helmets

Gloves

Protector

Base Layers

Motorcycle Apparel Market Breakdown by Application:

Road Motorcycle Apparel

Off-road Motorcycle Apparel

