Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market 2020 to Expand at a CAGR of XX% by 2026: Including Competitor Analysis, Industry Product Demand, Key Regions & Applications, Market Size & Growth

Ipsen

Schwabe

Tokiwa

Nuokete

Zhongbao

CONBA Pharmaceutical

Green-Health Pharmaceutical

Delekang

Wagott

Sine Promod Pharmaceutical

Huisong

Ginkgo biloba extract (GBE) is a kind of yellow brown powder, extracted from Ginkgo biloba leaves. The main active constituents include terpene lactones and flavone glycosides.

GBE is wieldy used in food, cosmetics and health care products industry.

The global Ginkgo Biloba Extract market is valued at 179.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 235.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Ginkgo Biloba Extract volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ginkgo Biloba Extract market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan

Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Breakdown by Types:

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid Extracts

Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Breakdown by Application:

Stroke and Other Central Nervous System Disease

Memory Decline and Other Brain Function Decline Disease

