Behavioral Therapy Market: Rising incidences of obsessive compulsive disorder is primarily fueling the market growth

Behavioral Therapy Market: Overview

Behavior therapy, also known as behavior analytical and psychotherapy, is a term that broadly refers to the treatment that helps alter self-destructing behaviors in a patient. It is sometimes also termed as cognitive behavioral therapy or behavioral modification. Those patients who practice behavior therapy usually learn behaviors and are more specific. Medical professionals perform behavior therapy to substitute bad habits with good ones. In addition, behavior therapy also helps to manage difficult situations. This type of therapy is mostly performed to treat patients suffering from anxiety disorders. Behavior therapy is also performed to treat various mood disorders such as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social phobia, schizophrenia, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and bipolar disorder.

Behavior therapy is also used to treat patients suffering from eating disorders, autism, substance abuse and personality disorders. Behavior therapy can be classified into three disciplines namely social learning theory, cognitive behavior therapy (CBT), applied behavior analysis (ABA). Applied behavior analysis entails operant conditioning by undertaking such measures as positive reinforcement to bring about the desired changes in behavior; this is done after a thorough functional behavior assessment of the patient. Cognitive behavior therapy focuses mainly on the feelings and thought process behind the mental health condition. Social learning therapy treats patient through complete observation and instruction.

Therapists usually produce certain treatment plans tailored to individual medical conditions. Some exercises that a therapist may perform on patient include role playing, modifications in fear, pain and responses to anger, breathing and relaxation methods, social skills training, positive reinforcement, journal writing, activities to promote focus and discussions about coping mechanisms. Behavior therapy results in increasing quality of life of patients suffering from aforementioned medical condition. This also reduces incidence rate of self-harm, improved emotional expressions, better pain management, less outburst, improved social skills and raises the ability to recognize the urgency of various medical help.

Behavioral Therapy Market: Drivers

The market for behavior therapy is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2014 to 2020. Rising incidences of obsessive compulsive disorder is primarily fueling the growth of behavior therapy market. According to a reputed U.S. journal, nearly 1 in 100 children and 1 in 40 adults suffer from obsessive compulsive disorder every year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obsessive compulsive disorder is amongst top 20 causes of illness-related disability across the globe.

Likewise, increasing cases of depression will further accentuate the growth of behavior therapy market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has projected that around 1 in 10 adults report depression in the U.S. Moreover, changing lifestyle in terms of working culture is also expected to boost the growth of behavior therapy market throughout the forecast period.

Behavioral Therapy Market: Region-wise Outlook

In 2013, North America and Europe collectively accounted for the largest share of global behavior therapy market. This is due to the presence of large patient population in the regions. Also, heavy work conditions that results in various mental medical conditions has also contributed heavily in sharing large revenue share of the global behavioral market. Asia-Pacific is expected to see highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to aging population. Aged people usually suffer from various mental disorders. In addition, increasing disposable income of the patient population enhance the affordability for receiving such medical services. All the aforementioned parameters would propel the growth of behavior therapy market in Asia-Pacific region from 2014 to 2020.

Pre Book Behavioral Therapy Market Report

