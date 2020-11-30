Airborne ISR Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Airborne ISR Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Airborne ISR market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Airborne ISR market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

ISR stands for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It is the coordinated and integrated acquisition, processing, and provision of accurate, timely, coherent, and assured information and intelligence to support defense missions. The current market study is on airborne ISR, which includes aircraft and UAVs used for ISR missions, globally.

Airborne ISR market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Airborne ISR market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Segment Trends

The unmanned segment of the airborne ISR market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Nowadays, the many ISR missions and border control missions are made easy due to the development of advanced UAVs. With the integration of electro-optic sensors, UAVs can be used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, along with a simultaneous transfer of data to the ground station. Recently, in February 2019, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received USD 14 million contract to develop a new UAV, Aethon that is to be designed for tactical, as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Though they have been used for over a decade, due to advancements in technology and ease of usage, the unmanned segment is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

Geography Trends

The North American region of the airborne ISR market currently has the highest market share in 2018. With the on-going conflicts at the border with Mexico, the United States is in plans to increase its ISR capabilities to prevent drug trafficking organizations and illegal migration. In 2017, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) completed 635 drone missions with 5,625 hours of flight. CBP used unarmed MQ-9 Predator B drones that are equipped with cameras and sensors to monitor border crossers, drug trafficking, and other issues within 100 miles of the US borders. With such prevailing tensions between the United States and Mexico, the market of North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Airborne ISR Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Purpose

5.1.1 Intelligence

5.1.2 Surveillance

5.1.3 Reconnaissance

5.2 Sub-market

5.2.1 Maritime Patrol

5.2.2 Airborne Ground Surveillance (AGS)

5.2.3 Airborne Early Warnings (AEW)

5.2.4 Signals Intelligence (SIGNIT)

5.3 Type

5.3.1 Manned

5.3.2 Unmanned

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Israel

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.2.2 L3 Technologies Inc

6.2.3 BAE Systems PLC

6.2.4 Raytheon Company

6.2.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.2.6 United Technologies Corporation

6.2.7 The Boeing Company

6.2.8 Saab AB

6.2.9 Harris Corporation

6.2.10 Airbus SE

6.2.11 General Dynamics Corporation

6.2.12 Elbit Systems Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

