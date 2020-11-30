Agriculture in Egypt Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Agriculture in Egypt Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Agriculture in Egypt market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Agriculture in Egypt market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245724

Market Overview:

The market for agriculture in Egypt was valued at USD 2219.3 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach a value of USD 2633.3 million in 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.94% for the forecast period (2019-2024).

Egypt is dependent on its wheat supply to run the bread subsidy program, which is estimated to benefit almost 70 million citizens of Egypt’s 90 million population. Increasing number of projects to ensure food security, government initiatives to boost domestic production, and focus on sustainable and green farming are the factors driving the market. However, lack of efficient irrigation facilities, small land farm holdings, heavy dependency on imports, and poor infrastructure are some restraining factors for the market growth. Top Key Players of Agriculture in Egypt Market Are:

Player 1

player 2

player 3

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Agriculture in Egypt Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245724

Scope of the Report:

The report may help in understanding the agricultural ecosystem in Egypt, by projecting the market growth trends. In the report, sectors taken into consideration are food crops, cash crops, fruits, and vegetables. The report highlights agricultural production, consumption, import, export, market trends, government regulations, growth forecast, and key retailers.

Agriculture in Egypt market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Agriculture in Egypt market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Number of Projects for Ensuring Food Security Driving the Market

The Egyptian government has designed agricultural development strategy, which aims to improve the agricultural development strategy by 2030, by promoting the agricultural growth through efficient and environmentally sustainable management of the use of land and water, along with rationalizing the use of irrigation water and improving on-farm water management in old farmlands. This strategy also aims at developing the market for agricultural output and the promotion of the private sector in agriculture. This strategy aims at reforms that make agricultural institutions, like Agricultural Research Centre, Egypt, more responsive to the needs of farmers, in order to ensure the progressive development of the agricultural sector in the country. Other projects, like microfinance for the economically-active poor who work in the micro-enterprise sector, or in low salary jobs, and who are excluded or underserved by the formal financial sector, will get finance from the government to do farming and related work. These projects are steps toward ensuring sustainable food security in the country.

Increased Focus on Sustainable and Green Farming

The Green Economy is progressively being recognized as a significant tool to realize sustainable development. The concept is already adopted by several countries around the world. In Egypt, one of the major policy objectives is to achieve sustainable development with an emphasis on employment generation, poverty reduction, social equity, and environmental integrity for various sectors of the economy. The country’s “Sustainable Development Strategy toward 2030” focuses on increasing self-sufficiency with regard to the agricultural products that add much to consumption, such as wheat and maize, with the objective of making the most of the water and land resources in a sustainable way.

Agriculture in Egypt Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Agriculture in Egypt market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Agriculture in Egypt including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245724

Detailed TOC of Agriculture in Egypt Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Field Crop

5.1.1 Wheat

5.1.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.1.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.1.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.1.1.4 Import Value and Volume

5.1.1.5 Export Value and Volume

5.1.1.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Maize

5.1.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.1.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.1.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.1.2.4 Import Value and Volume

5.1.2.5 Export Value and Volume

5.1.2.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3 Rice, Paddy

5.1.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.1.3.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.1.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.1.3.4 Import Value and Volume

5.1.3.5 Export Value and Volume

5.1.3.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.2 By Cash Crop

5.2.1 Sugarcane

5.2.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.2.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.2.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.2.1.4 Import Value and Volume

5.2.1.5 Export Value and Volume

5.2.1.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.2 Sugar beet

5.2.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.2.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.2.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.2.2.4 Import Value and Volume

5.2.2.5 Export Value and Volume

5.2.2.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.3 Cotton

5.2.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.2.3.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.2.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.2.3.4 Import Value and Volume

5.2.3.5 Export Value and Volume

5.2.3.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.3 By Vegetable

5.3.1 Tomatoes

5.3.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.3.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.3.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.3.1.4 Import Value and Volume

5.3.1.5 Export Value and Volume

5.3.1.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.3.2 Potaoes

5.3.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.3.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.3.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.3.2.4 Import Value and Volume

5.3.2.5 Export Value and Volume

5.3.2.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.3.3 Onion

5.3.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.3.3.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.3.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.3.3.4 Import Value and Volume

5.3.3.5 Export Value and Volume

5.3.3.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4 By Fruit

5.4.1 Orange

5.4.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.1.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.1.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.1.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.2 Grapes

5.4.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.2.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.2.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.2.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.3 Dates

5.4.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.3.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.3.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.3.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.3.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.4 Watermelon

5.4.4.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.4.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.4.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.4.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.4.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.4.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.5 Banana

5.4.5.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.5.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.5.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.5.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.5.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.5.6 Price Trend Analysis

6 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1 PESTLE Analysis

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Government Policies

7 COMPETITION ANALYSIS

7.1 Distribution Network and Retail Analysis

7.2 List/Profile of Key Players

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Photovoltaic Fuses Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025

NLP and Transcription Services Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Orthopedic Insoles Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Boat Multi-purpose GPS Instruments Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Truck Starter Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026

Potentiostats Market 2020: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size and Share, Types and Applications, and Recent Development Status Forecast till 2026

Leak Detection Pump (Ldp) Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

﻿Footwear Materials Market Share by Business Strategy 2020 | Emerging Trends of Industry, Business Growth Prospects, Size Analysis Forecast to 2024

Wood Crown Moulding Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026