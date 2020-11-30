Agricultural Surfactant Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Agricultural Surfactant Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Agricultural Surfactant market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Agricultural Surfactant market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A surfactant can be defined as a substance, which reduces the surface tension of the liquid in which it is dissolved. The report defines the surfactants market, in terms of end-users who procure surfactants for exclusive application in agricultural production. The end-users include farmers and institutional buyers operating in the agriculture and allied production.

Agricultural Surfactant market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Agricultural Surfactant market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Food and Shrinking Land Driving the Market

The global population is increasing exponentially and every day nearly 200,000 people are getting added to the world food demand. According to the US population division, the world’s human population has increased nearly fourfold in the past 100 years, and it is projected to reach 9.2 billion by 2050. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. Farmland per capita in 2030 is expected to decrease to 1800 m² from 2,200 m² in 2005. Making the scenario worse, various crop pests are causing 10%-16% of global crop losses annually. Therefore, to meet the global food demand, crop protection is the key strategy adopted by farmers. The demand for crop protection chemicals is further driving the market for agricultural surfactants.

North America Dominates the Agricultural Surfactant Market

North America holds the largest part of the agricultural surfactant market at 35%. The region is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, especially with the aim of the various government initiatives to increase yield and maintain a continuous supply of raw materials for the food, feed, and biofuel industries.

