Advanced Wound Care Management Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The "Advanced Wound Care Management Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Advanced Wound Care Management market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Advanced wound care comprises of products that are used to treat acute and chronic wounds, such as ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds. The advanced wound care products, such as film and foam dressings, hydrogels, alginates, and hydrocolloids keep the wound hydrated to encourage healing without occluding the wound. Advanced wound care market offers solutions to patients suffering from chronic wounds, by providing them readily accessible and reasonably priced products which can be used at one’s own convenience. The advanced wound care management market report also covers an array of competing technologies, such as advanced wound dressing technologies, negative pressure wound therapies (NPWT), biologics/bioactive products, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices.

Advanced Wound Care Management market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Advanced Wound Care Management market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Under-Wound Dressings Segment, Foam Dressing is Expected to Register Robust Growth.

Foam dressings are a type of extremely absorbent dressing used for wound care. Foam dressing works for heavily exuding wounds, like weeping ulcers, deep cavity wounds, and wounds caused after debridement. These dressings can be used for a longer duration of time as they have lower replacement rates when compared to other types of dressings. These are generally made from semi-permeable polyurethane. They allow water vapor to enter but keep out contaminants and bacteria. In some cases, the outer layer of these dressings may be waterproof, depending upon the need. Moreover, the ability of these dressings to be used as primary or secondary dressings during accidents or other serious cases is also expected to increase their adoption.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Register a Robust CAGR

The Asia-Pacific market, which consists of fast-developing economies has remained largely untapped. The advanced wound care management market is expanding steadily and has created abundant opportunities for the launch of new products. In terms of prospective growth potential, the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care management market is expected to witness the fastest growth. However, the lack of awareness and price sensitivity has considerably hindered the growth of the advanced wound care management market in developing countries, such as India, China, Brazil, and others. North America leads the advanced wound care management market with the largest market share in the world, followed by Europe.

Detailed TOC of Advanced Wound Care Management Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Wounds, Ulcers and Diabetic Ulcers

4.2.2 Increase in Volume of Surgical Procedures Worldwide

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Faster Recovery of Wounds

4.2.4 Increase in Aging Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursements

4.3.2 High Treatment Costs

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Wound Dressings

5.1.1.1 Film Dressings

5.1.1.2 Foams Dressings

5.1.1.3 Hydrogel Dressings

5.1.1.4 Collagen Dressings

5.1.1.5 Other Dressings

5.1.2 Active Wound Care

5.1.2.1 Skin Substitutes

5.1.2.2 Growth Factors

5.1.3 Therapy Devices

5.1.3.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

5.1.3.2 Pressure Relief Devices

5.1.3.3 Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

5.1.3.4 Compression Therapy

5.1.3.5 Other Therapy Devices

5.1.4 Other Advance Wound Care Products

5.2 By Wound Type

5.2.1 Chronic Wound

5.2.1.1 Diabetic Foot Ulcer

5.2.1.2 Pressure Ulcer

5.2.1.3 Arterial and Venous Ulcer

5.2.1.4 Other Chronic Wound

5.2.2 Acute Wound

5.2.2.1 Surgical Wounds

5.2.2.2 Burns

5.2.2.3 Other Acute Wounds

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 Acelity L.P. Inc. (Kinetic Concepts, Inc.)

6.1.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.4 Cardinal Health, Inc

6.1.5 Coloplast A/S

6.1.6 ConvaTec Group Plc

6.1.7 Integra Lifesciences

6.1.8 Molnlycke Health Care

6.1.9 Medtronic PLC

6.1.10 Paul Hartmann AG

6.1.11 Smith & Nephew

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

