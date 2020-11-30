Advanced Packaging Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Advanced Packaging Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Advanced Packaging market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Advanced Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

IC packaging in the semiconductor industry has witnessed a continuous transformation in terms of characteristics, integration, and energy efficiency of the product, owing to a vast demand across various end-user verticals of the industry. The 2D integrated circuit (2.0DIC) flip-chip and wafer-level packaging technologies witnessed solid growth over the years, owing to a number of mainstream applications, primarily in high-end smartphones and tablets that are expected to meet stringent size and power management requirements.

Advanced Packaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Advanced Packaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging to Provide New Opportunities for Market Growth

– Fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP) has emerged as a promising technology to meet the ever increasing demands of the consumer electronic products. The main advantages of FOWLP are the substrate-less package, lower thermal resistance, a higher performance due to shorter interconnects together with direct IC connection by thin film metallization instead of wire bonds or flip chip bumps and lower parasitic effects.

– Semiconductor devices with thousands of I/O points can be seamlessly connected via finely-spaced lines as thin as two to five microns, maximizing interconnect density while enabling high bandwidth data transfer. Significant height and cost savings are achieved via the elimination of the substrate.

– According to the Semiconductor Industry Association report 2018, the end-use categories like computer and communications hold major sales value i.e., USD 144.3 billion and USD 151.9 billion respectively.

– The semiconductors enable a wide variety of products for smartphones and computers and the demand for these devices is increasing year on year. A positive outlook for IoT and artificial intelligence are supplementing the growth of the semiconductor industry.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth in Advanced Packaging Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a healthy rate, being a major revenue generating region during the forecast period, primarily owing to the growing population and the customer-side demand. Prominent semiconductor manufacturing companies present in the region are fueling the demand for advanced semiconductor packaging.

– Moreover, China is the largest growing economy with a large population, and according to statistics from China’s semiconductor association, the import of IC is increasing for the consecutive year from 2014. The Chinese government has employed a multi-pronged strategy to support domestic IC industry development in order to achieve the goal of becoming the global leader in all primary IC industrial supply chain segments by 2030. This growth in the semiconductor IC industry in the region is anticipated to stimulate the advanced packaging demand.

