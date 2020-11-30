Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Advanced Metering Infrastructure market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245744

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245744

Scope of the Report:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) helps in two-way communications and provide system operators with an IT-enabled interface with residential and commercial consumers. Curtailing energy theft is another strong motivator for adopting smart grid technology and AMI. AMI provides different kinds of devices and services such as smart meter, meter communication infrastructure, data management which is being used by residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Advanced Metering Infrastructure market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Smart Meter is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Smart meters are an internet capable measuring device used for water, energy and natural gas usage in commercial, residential and industrial areas. These systems consist of an electric meter, water meter, and control unit in a single package.

– Conventional meters can only measure water consumption whereas smart water meters helps in recording the total resource consumption, which also includes wastewater usage in several industries and many other applications.

– Currently, around 50% to 60% of the installed gas meter base in the United States and Canada are automated reading devices. Roughly, 52% of all the new meters sold in 2016 are AMI or AMR solutions. This share is predicted to increase more during the forecast period.

– The factors responsible for the growth of the smart water meter market are due to funding from the US federal and important water metering legislation. The various policies and privatization in this industry, about the usage of smart water meters for advanced metering infrastructure, is also supporting the growth of the market.

– In the United Kingdom, different energy end-user industries are using domestic smart meters to manage efficiency, reduce the carbon footprint, reduce expenditure and thereby increase the overall operations.

North America to Execute a Significant Growth

– In the US, the largest driver of the smart electricity meters market in conjunction with the deployment of smart electricity meter infrastructure has been American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) of 2009, which included funding for the Smart Grid Investment Grant (SGIG) program.

– More than 50% of the USD 7.9 billion in the SGIG (USD 3.4 billion from ARRA and USD 4.5 billion in matched funds from the private sector) was designated for advanced metering infrastructure. The top five smart meter manufacturers (Elster, GE Energy, Itron, Landis+Gyr, and Sensus) received a significant amount of more than USD 30 million in ARRA funds or matching funds. These factors have resulted in the direct growth of the smart electricity meters market in the United States.

– Further, Canada has also witnessed large-scale incorporation of smart electricity meters after the governmental mandate was introduced more than five years ago with the prime motive of reducing peak time loads. Thus, owing to increasing demand and stringent regulations are stimulating the adoption of smart meters across end users.

– The growth of the market is also increasing due to the growing population and rise in the number of water applications in the United States and Canada. Several features offered by smart water meters like time bases synchronized meter readings and system monitoring and control is expected to extend the market.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Advanced Metering Infrastructure including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245744

Detailed TOC of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.4 Market Definition

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Shift Toward Energy Efficient/Saving Alternatives

4.3.2 Favorable Governmental Regulations Driving Adoption

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Costs

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Devices & Services

5.1.1 Smart Meters

5.1.2 Meter Communication Infrastructure

5.1.3 Data Management

5.1.4 Services

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Itron Inc.

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 Landis+Gyr

6.1.4 Sensus Solutions

6.1.5 Siemens AG

6.1.6 Silver Spring Networks

6.1.7 Aclara Technologies LLC

6.1.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.9 General Electric Corporation

6.1.10 Trilliant Inc.

6.1.11 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.12 Honeywell International Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Customer Loyalty Program Software Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Fine Arts Logistics Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

UVA Motor Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Reclaimed Lumber Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Level Meter Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Acrylic Kitchen Sink Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

RC Boats Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026

Bakelite Graphite Brushes Market Size and Share by Top Players 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026

Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

K-12 International Schools Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Polymerase Chain Reaction Technology Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026