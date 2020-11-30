Adhesive Tapes Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Adhesive Tapes Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Adhesive Tapes market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Adhesive Tapes market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry Dominated Consumption of Adhesive Tapes

– Adhesive tape is a combination of a material and an adhesive film which is used to bond or join objects together instead of using fasteners, screws, or welding. Adhesive tapes enable its use at Room temperature and can protect the surface area.

– Weight reduction has become an essential part of vehicle design with increasing consumer and government calls for lower carbon emissions, enhanced passenger comfort, passenger safety, and improved performance.

– Also, the development of smaller and more efficient power systems added importance on the need for lighter & more efficient designs.

– Automotive adhesive tapes are designed to withstand varied environmental conditions including moisture, salt spray, temperature variances, and UV radiation.

– Due to the advanced properties of adhesives tapes such as its acoustic insulating properties and vibration absorption has significantly reduced the amount of noise inside the vehicle.

– Pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes are highly used in specialist vehicle and transportation systems to bond the outer vehicle skin to the supporting structure.

– Hence, with the rapid increase in demand from the automotive segment across the globe, the market for adhesive tapes is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– The Asia Pacific dominated the Adhesive tape market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue so during the forecast period. Japan is one of the major markets for adhesive tapes owing to the massive production of appliances, and health care products.

– The growing packaging industries in countries like China, Japan, and India are further expected to augment the demand for adhesive tapes market.

– China state council announced a 10-year manufacturing plan called “Made in China 2025”, which focuses on high-end equipment manufacturing in various segments like automotive, appliances, etc. This is expected to drive the demand for adhesive tapes in the country.

– China remained the global leader in the production of automobiles across the globe with the production of 27,809,196 units in 2018. Though there is a huge decrease in the production of automobiles in China, there is a considerable demand from the current manufacturing vehicles.

– From the above-mentioned factors, it is evident that the demand for adhesive tapes is expected to further increase in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

