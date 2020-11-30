Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Light weight and Low Emission Automotive

– Acrylic-based pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) are widely used by OEMs for the production of automotive. They are also used in refinishing and aftermarket. Acrylic-based PSAs, in general, exhibit lower initial tack and require a longer set-up period to obtain their maximum adhesion. However, they are less prone to develop sticky edges and maintain a more consistent level of removability on removable labels.

– Acrylic PSAs are mostly applied for outdoor applications and hold a strong odor. They possess decent peel strength, adhesion, and are highly resistant to weather. Double-coated acrylic foam tapes are used to attach automotive exterior trim, such as body side moldings, fascia, rocker panels, molding inserts, emblems, appliqués, and a variety of other automotive trim parts.

– PSAs allow automotive converters and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in order to produce end-products with slimmer profiles, lighter overall weight, and greater long-term reliability.

– Major car manufacturers, such as Chevrolet, Daimler, Audi, Volvo, and Kia, have set up their manufacturing facilities in Asia-Pacific, and are further planning to expand their production capacities in the region, in the near future. In the North American region, the double digit growth in Mexico (13%) in the automotive production is also likely to contribute to the demand for acrylic PSA’s.

– Hence, the strong growth of the automotive industry across the globe is expected to boost the demand for acrylic PSAs, over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– With over 40% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for tapes and labels in the region.

– China, India, Japan, and South Korea account for over 85% of the demand for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives. The growing packaging and automotive industries are driving the market for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives in this region.

– China’s packaging requirement is high as the country stands to be the world’s largest manufacturing economy. With a growth pattern in the industrial and FMCG products in the country, the packaging demand has been experiencing an increase, further driving the demand for acrylic PSAs from the packaging industry.

– According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian electronics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 41% during the period 2017-2020, to reach a value of USD 400 billion. Such demand and viable opportunities for production in the consumer electronics segment is estimated to boost the demand for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives in India.

– Overall, with the consistent growth in the countries like China, India, and Japan, the demand for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in expansion of the acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives market.

Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Light weight and Low Emission Automotive

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Low Cost Flexible Packaging Aids

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Tapes

5.1.2 Labels

5.1.3 Graphics (films)

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Transportation

5.2.2 Building and Construction

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.5 Paper and Paperboard Packaging

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Water-based

5.3.2 Solvent-based

5.3.3 Hot Melt

5.3.4 Radiation

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia and New Zealand

5.4.1.6 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 UAE

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Adhesives Research, Inc.

6.4.3 American Biltrite Inc.

6.4.4 Arkema

6.4.5 Ashland Inc.

6.4.6 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.7 Beardow & Adams

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 Drytac Corporation

6.4.10 Franklin International Inc.

6.4.11 H.B. Fuller

6.4.12 Helmitin Adhesives

6.4.13 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.14 LG Chem

6.4.15 Mactac

6.4.16 No-tape Industrial Co.

6.4.17 Soken Chemical & Engineering Co., Ltd

6.4.18 Tesa SE

6.4.19 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting focus towards Bio-Based PSA’s

7.2 Other Opportunities

