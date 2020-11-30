Acrylic Emulsions Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Acrylic Emulsions Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Acrylic Emulsions market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Acrylic Emulsions market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Paints & Coatings Application to Dominate the Market

– One of the major applications of acrylic emulsions is in making architectural and industrial coatings owing to factors like low VOC emissions, easy handling and high performance in water-borne coatings.

– There has been increasing adoption of water-based paints & coatings in the recent years owing to factors like high durability, less odor and low VOC emissions. In the residential coatings sector, water based paints & coatings account for around 80% of total paints sold.

– The India building & construction industry is witnessing rapid growth and is expected to become the world’s third largest construction behind China and United States during the forecast period.

– ASEAN building & construction sector is expected to witness rapid growth in the upcoming years owing to increment in both public and private investment in construction sector. Increasing demand for construction of both residential and non-residential building construction is also contributing to the growth of ASEAN construction industry. This growth in the building & construction industry is expected to increase the demand for paints & coatings which in turn is expected to boost the demand for acrylic emulsions.

– Hence, paints & coatings application is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness a Major Growth Rate

Increasing demand for building & construction in countries like China and India has resulted in Asia-Pacific’s domination over the global acrylic emulsions market. Indian government is likely to invest around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, where it is likely to construct 60 million new homes which is likely to boost the acrylic emulsions market. Both the commercial and residential construction industries are witnessing growth in the ASEAN Countries owing to the increasing investment by both the government and private organisations. Owing to these factors, Asia-pacific is likely to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Acrylic Emulsions Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Water-Based Paints

4.1.2 Growing Investment in Asia-Pacific Construction Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Preference for Polyurethane Dispersions in Coating Applications

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Pure Acrylic Emulsions

5.1.2 Styrene Acrylic Emulsions

5.1.3 Vinyl Acrylic Emulsions

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Paints & Coatings

5.2.2 Construction Material Additives

5.2.3 Paper Coating

5.2.4 Adhesives

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Celanese Corporation

6.4.2 Royal DSM NV

6.4.3 DowDupont Inc.

6.4.4 Arkema Group

6.4.5 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.4.6 Pexi Chem Private Limited

6.4.7 3M

6.4.8 BASF SE

6.4.9 Synthomer plc

6.4.10 The Cary Company

6.4.11 DIC Corporation

6.4.12 Mallard Creek Polymers

6.4.13 Gellner Industrial LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Advancements in Self-crosslinking Technology of Acrylic Emulsion

